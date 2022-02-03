STRATTANVILLE — Heading into Wednesday’s important divisional game at home against Moniteau, the Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team also looks to get over the .500 mark as it hits the stretch run of the regular season.
Last Saturday at Bradford, the Lions dropped a 54-43 non-league matchup to the Owls to fall to 8-8.
The Lions led the Owls were up 28-27 at halftime, but faded in the second half as the Owls posted an 11-3 advantage in the third quarter to take a seven-point lead into the fourth before a 16-12 edge set the final.
Cam Austin led the Owls with 20 points.
For the Lions, Rylie Klingensmith scored 11 points while Ryan Hummell and Tommy Smith each finished with eight points. Hummell added five rebounds and five assists.
The Lions visit Redbank Valley, weather-permitting, on Friday. Next Tuesday, they host Keystone with a Thursday home date with Karns City.
In last week’s other game:
THURSDAY, Jan. 27
C-L 87, Forest Area 19
At home against the winless Fires, the Lions jumped out to a 25-5 lead after the first quarter and a 49-7 advantage by halftime as they finished the game with the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock.
Five Lions reached double figures in scoring, led by 20 from Ryan Hummell. Rylie Klingensmith scored 14 points, Jase Ferguson and Bryson Huwar 12 apiece, and Tommy Smith with 10 points.
Huwar grabbed nine rebounds, Alex Painter and Hummell each dished out five assists. Ferguson had six of the Lions’ 29 steals against the Fires.