KNOX — After seeing a 12-point third quarter lead evaporate, the Clarion-Limestone Lions held off Keystone in the final quarter to capture a 59-53 victory on the road Tuesday night.
C-L (2-3) led 33-21 less than two minutes into the third before Keystone finished the quarter on a 14-3 run to close to within 36-35 after three.
After a back-and-forth fourth quarter, the Lions led 53-49 before Brett Wingard hit 1-of-2 free throws, ironically the back end was his only miss with 1:23 to play.
Drew Keth then hit a 3-pointer, his only points of the game to tie things up at 53 with 41 seconds to play. Riley Klingensmith hit a short jumper to give C-L a 55-53 lead with 28 seconds to play.
After a missed Keystone free throw where the Panthers knocked the ball out of bounds. Tommy Smith was fouled with four seconds to play and made both free throws for a 57-53 lead. Keystone threw the ball away. Following the ensuing inbounds play, Jordan Hesdon was fouled and made both free throws with 3.4 seconds remaining to set the final score.
“I was happy with the fact that we didn’t wilt upon giving up that third quarter lead,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “I felt we kind of wilted in our game on Friday night. Keystone switched up their defense in that third quarter and I thought our kids as young as they are might tank it. They continued to fight, and they showed a lot of resilience to come out with a win.”
C-L trailed 6-2 midway through the first before the Lions rallied to close the quarter on a 12-4 run to take a 14-10 lead after one.
Wingard hit a pair of free throws to start the second to close the Panthers to within 14-12. From there the Lions would use an 11-1 run to build a 25-13 lead. However, the Panthers would have a run of their own in closing the quarter with an 8-3 edge to close to within 29-21 by halftime.
“We have a young team, and we need to work on taking care of the basketball especially when we have a lead,” said Ferguson. “That is something we are going to try and work on while we have a little time off before our next game.”
A pair of Klingensmith baskets pushed the lead back to 12 at 33-21 before Keystone made their run.
A 12-0 run by the Panthers tied the game 33-all before a Ryan Hummell three gave the Lions a 36-33 lead. A Wingard putback cut the Keystone deficit to one at 36-35 after three.
Four C-L players combined for 54 of the Lions 59 points. Klingensmith led the way with 17, Tommy Smith added 16 including a trio of 3-pointers. Ryan Hummell added 12 points while Jordan Hesdon chipped in with nine. Hesdon added five rebounds, four steals, and five assists.
Wingard paced Keystone with 16 points including a 10-for-11 performance from the free throw line. Zander McHenry added 12 points while Tyler Albright added nine.
Next Monday and Tuesday, the Lions travel to the Franklin Christmas Tournament. Monday, they’ll play the hosts at 7:30 p.m. with a Tuesday game already scheduled against North Clarion at 6 p.m.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Dec. 17
Redbank Valley 62,
C-L 42
At home against the Bulldogs, the Lions had trouble with Redbank Valley’s height and athleticism in a 20-point home-opening loss.
Chris Marshall paced three Bulldogs in double-digit scoring with a game-high 20 points while Marquese Gardlock added 13 and Owen Clouse 10. Cam Wagner chipped in with nine.
The Bulldogs raced out to an 11-0 lead midway through the first quarter before the Lions used an 11-3 run to close to within three at 14-11 with 1:14 to play in the quarter. The Bulldogs ended the first with an 18-11 lead.
Once again C-L closed the gap to four at 24-20 following a pair of free throws by Jase Ferguson with 4:08 to play in the half. The Bulldogs would close the half with a 9-6 advantage to take a 33-26 halftime lead.
“I didn’t feel we were playing well right from the start,” said Lions head coach Joe Ferguson. “Obviously, falling behind like we did, we gave up way too many easy shots. Our plan was that if they were going to beat us, we wanted it to be from the outside, but they got too much dribble penetration and even when they missed, they were getting too many second and third chances. We were able to cut the lead down, but we just couldn’t maintain things and they pulled away again.”
Redbank Valley put the game away in the third quarter by outscoring the Lions 22-10 to push the lead to 19 at 55-36.
“The third quarter really killed us as we became really lethargic and made too many turnovers which they capitalized on,” Ferguson said. “This was our fourth game in like six days, so I think part of it was our kids losing their legs and being physically and mentally drained early on. However, Redbank is also still getting their basketball legs after coming off their football season, so you have to give them credit as well.”
The Bulldogs then slowed the pace down offensively in the fourth in holding a 7-6 scoring edge to set the final score of 62-42.
Tommy Smith paced C-L with 10 points including a trio of three-pointers. Riley Klingensmith added nine points with one three, while Jordan Hesdon and Ferguson each scored eight points. Ferguson hit a pair of threes while Hesdon added one.
Redbank Valley connected on 14 of 17 free throws for the game.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15
C-L 59,
Moniteau 50
At West Sunbury, the Lions got a strong outing from Jordan Hesdon in a win over the Warriors.
Hesdon scored 14 points and finished with 11 steals and four assists while four other teammates reached double figures in scoring. Tommy Smith scored 12 points, Riley Klingensmith and Jase Ferguson each had 11 and Alex Painter chipped with 10 points.
The Lions led 29-26 at halftime and 42-41 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Warriors 17-9 over the final eight minutes.
Kyle Pry and Colton Thomas each scored 12 points for the Warriors.