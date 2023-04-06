FRILLS CORNERS — Scoring four runs in the top of the sixth and holding off a North Clarion rally, the Clarion-Limestone Lions notched a 7-5 win over the host Wolves Tuesday afternoon.
The Lions (2-1) led 3-2 going into the sixth before scoring their four runs. With two outs and two runners on base with no runs in, the Lions got a run-scoring single from Tommy Smith, a two-run single from Jordan Hesdon, and another run-scoring single from Braden Murray to go up 7-2.
North Clarion rallied from three runs in the bottom of the inning, but Lions reliever got the third out with a runner at third to end the rally. Then in the seventh, the Wolves loaded the bases with no outs before Kemmer got the final three outs to end the game.
Kemmer got the win in relief of the starter Smith, going 3 2/3 innings while striking out two and walking two with seven hits allowed.
Smith reached 100 career strikeouts in his outing, whiffing 10 in 3 1/3 innings with two walks and three hits allowed. North Clarion starter Aiden Hartle also reached 100 career whiffs in the same outing, taking the loss in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Hesdon went 3-for-4 with three RBIs while Smith and Murray each finishing with two hits.
The Lions’ game last Friday with A-C Valley/Union was moved to April 28. Thursday, the Lions host Forest Area and travel to St. Marys on Monday.
In Monday’s game:
MONDAY, April 3
Karns City 8, C-L 2
At the C-L Sports Complex, Jacob Jones provided most of the offense while Mallick Metcalfe nearly went the distance on the mound in the Gremlins’ win over the host Lions.
Jones hit the first pitch of the contest over the left field fence for a home run while also adding another hit with a run and three runs batted in for the contest. Wyatt Fleming also added a pair of hits with two runs scored. Braden Grossman, Troy Nagel, and Mason Sherwin each added one hit. Nagel hit an RBI double while Sherwin added an RBI and scored two runs. Grossman drove in a pair of runs. Metcalfe drove in a run.
“We have two more games this week so we wanted to try and space our pitching out a bit,” said C-L head coach Bill Smith. “Today was a non-conference game so it really didn’t matter a lot, plus it was only our second game of the season.”
Jordan Hesdon collected three of the Lions’ eight hits with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate with a run scored. Logan Lutz, Tommy Smith, Kohen Kemmer, Jake Smith and Jack Craig each added one hit with Craig driving in a run.
“Jordy had a pretty good day at the plate with three hits,” said Smith. “We had a few chances but weren’t able to get the big hit a couple times.”
Metcalfe pitched 6 2/3 innings for Karns City to pick up the victory. He allowed two runs, one earned on eight hits. He walked three and struck out five. Jones struck out the only batter he faced in the seventh.
Lutz suffered the loss allowing three runs, two earned on four hits. He walked three, struck out four, and hit two batters.
“The plan was for Logan to throw 75 pitches today and I felt he did a decent job today,” said Bill Smith. “Today was his first varsity start as a sophomore. We had other guys out there today on the mound who gained some valuable experience in Jack Craig, Kohen Kemmer, and Jesse Siwiecki.”
Jones led off the game with his home run to give the Gremlins a 1-0 lead in the first. The Gremlins added two runs in the second with Jones driving in a run with a single and Metcalfe hitting a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead.
C-L (1-1) got a run back in the bottom of the second as Kemmer drew a walk to lead off the inning. Jake Smith singled to move Kemmer to third. Craig then hit into a fielders choice grounder that scored Kemmer to cut the lead to 3-1 after two.
In the bottom of the third Hesdon singled, stole second, and moved to third on an errant pickoff throw. He then scored on another error to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Karns City added three runs in the fifth with Sherwin and Jones each drawing bases-loaded walks.
In the seventh, Nagel hit an RBI double while Grossman drove in a run with a single for the 8-2 lead.