JOHNSONBURG — Three outs away from exiting the District 9 Class 2A baseball playoffs, the defending champion Johnsonburg Rams went to work.
At home and trailing 3-1 going into the bottom of the seventh against Clarion-Limestone, the Rams scored three runs to walk-off a 4-3 win at Knothole Park.
Johnsonburg advances to Thursday’s semifinals against Redbank Valley in a rematch of last year’s D9 final won by the Rams at Showers Field in DuBois starting at 4 p.m.
Derek Beimel’s two-out single drove in Isaiah Jackson from third base to break the 3-3 tie and send the Rams into the semis, improving the Rams to 13-6. They also beat the Bulldogs earlier this year, 2-0.
The Rams’ winning rally started with a four-pitch walk drawn by Aiden Zimmerman against the Lions’ second pitcher Logan Lutz who relieved Lions starter Tommy Smith to get the final out of the sixth after Smith hit his pitch limit.
Luke Zimmerman followed with a single to right and as the throw from the outfield went to third too late to get Aiden Zimmerman, Luke moved up to second to put the tying run in scoring position with no outs.
Still with no outs, the Lions elected to put the potential winning run on base by intentionally walking Kaden Dennis before Lutz got Jackson to hit into a forceout grounder to short. The Lions got Dennis at second, but an errant throw to first allowed Jackson to move up to second while both Zimmermans scored to tie the game.
As Lutz struck out Erik Panebianco for the second out, Jackson stole third to set up Beimel’s game-wining single to right on a 2-1 pitch from Lutz.
Aiden Zimmerman went the final 5 1/3 innings in scoreless relief of his younger brother Luke to get the win, striking out five and walking one while giving up three hits.
In the first inning, the Lions scored all three of their runs off Luke Zimmerman, whose 49 pitches in 1 2/3 innings would keep him eligible to pitch Thursday against Redbank Valley.
A walk to Jordan Hesdon and single by Lutz set the table for Smith’s three-run homer to center field. From there, the Lions managed just four hits. Aiden Zimmerman entered the game with two outs in the second inning with a runner on first and held the Lions scoreless the rest of the way.
Johnsonburg’s first run came in the bottom of the first on Jackson’s RBI single that plated Dennis with one out.
Smith went the first 5 2/3 innings for the Lions, giving up five hits and four walks while striking out six.
The Lions’ season ended at 12-6.
In last week’s game:
WED., May 17
C-L 7,
Redbank Valley 2
At the C-L Sports Complex, the Lions’ Tommy Smith and the Bulldogs’ Tate Minich went toe to toe on the mound and after the game was tied at 2-2 through five innings, the Lions pulled away with three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.
The Lions’ win delayed the Bulldogs’ run to a KSAC title. Redbank Valley, the next day, walked off Moniteau for an 8-7 win to clinch the conference title.
The Lions, the visiting team despite playing on their home field, due to it being the lone game contested between the two teams and the Bulldogs were slated to host the game.
Redbank Valley scored single runs in the first and second innings. Owen Clouse started the second with a single, moved to second on a walk to Minich then stole third and scored on an errant throw.
In the second, Payton Rearick reached on an error stole second, moved to third on another throwing error and scored on a Clouse single.
Minich kept the Lions bats in check until they broke through for two runs in the top of the third to tie the game 2-2. Jordan Hesdon hit a one-out single. After a strikeout, Smith hit a single ahead of a two-run double by Braden Murray to tie the game.
“We got a couple of big hits today,” said C-L head coach Bill Smith. “I don’t think they were respecting the kind of power Braden has and he was able to get that big hit and we also got a couple of big hits later in the game.”
In the top of the sixth inning, Jesse Siwiecki singled in a run and Hesdon followed with a two-run single for a 5-2 lead. Two more runs in the seventh extended it to the final 7-2 margin.
Hesdon, Logan Lutz and Murray each had two hits with Murray hitting the double. Tommy Smith, Jake Smith, Craig and Siwiecki each collected one hit. Hesdon, Murray and Craig all drove in two runs.
Smith worked the first 4 1/3 innings allowing two unearned runs on three hits. He walked six and struck out seven. Lutz earned the win by pitching the final 2 2/3 innings scoreless allowing one hit with one walk and two strikeouts.
Owen Clouse collected two hits with an RBI to lead Redbank Valley. Tate Minich and Breckin Minich each added one hit. Minich suffered the loss pitching 5 1/3 innings allowing five earned runs on eight hits. He walked three and struck out four.
Braylon Wagner threw 1 2/3 innings allowing two earned runs on two hits. He walked three and struck out one.
