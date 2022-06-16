HOMER CITY — Leading 4-0 through three innings, the Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball season looked to have a good chance to extend to the PIAA Class 1A semifinals.
But in last Thursday’s quarterfinal round matchup against District 5 champion Southern Fulton, it was the fourth inning that doomed the Lions at First Commonwealth Field.
A three-run home run by the Indians’ Trayton Younker in the fourth inning highlighted a five-run inning to give the Indians a 5-4 lead. The Lions tied it up in the top of the fifth, but Southern Fulton scored twice in the fifth and once more in the bottom of the fifth to pull away for an 8-5 win.
“That home run kind of changed the momentum of the game,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith, whose team ended its season at 12-7. “They had the bases loaded with two outs and I thought we had that pick-off at first base which would have gotten us out of the inning with the lead still.”
Konner Pittman would make those runs hold up as he pitched the final four innings allowing one unearned run on four hits. He didn’t walk any batters while posting five strikeouts to pick up the win and move the Indians into Monday’s game against DuBois Central Catholic, which beat Southern Fulton 12-2 in six innings to advance to the state final.
The Lions got runners to second and third in the seventh with two outs before a strikeout ended the game.
Logan Lutz, Bryson Huwar, Jase Ferguson and Nick Aaron each collected two hits for C-L. Tommy Smith, Jordan Hesdon, Jake Smith and Kohen Kemmer each added one hit. Kemmer drove in two runs while Hesdon hit a sacrifice fly. A run scored on a wild pitch while another run scored as a result of an error. All of the Lions’ hits were singles.
“I thought we hit the ball pretty well today,” said Todd Smith. “We were aggressive on the bases all season and we weren’t going to change that going into this game. We were playing to win. We knew they were eventually going to score some runs because we knew they were a very good hitting team.”
Meanwhile, the Indians collected five extra-base hits as part of their 11-hit game. They hit four doubles to go along with the home run. Younker added a double while driving in four runs in the game. Pittman, Dane Harvey and Levi Souders each had two hits. Souders drove in two runs. Pittman, Harvey and Jett Burger each hit doubles.
C-L scored two runs in the second inning off starter Holden Stotler, but had two runners thrown out on the bases. Hesdon started the inning with a single. After a flyout, Hesdon stole second. Aaron blooped a single into left field and Hesdon was thrown out at the plate. Aaron moved to second on the throw. Corbin Coulson drew a walk before Jake Smith singled to load the bases. Kohen Kemmer hit a single to drive in Aaron and Coulson who scored just before Smith was thrown out at third on the play giving C-L a 2-0 lead.
The Lions added two more runs in the third as Logan Lutz and Tommy Smith each hitting a single to start the inning. Lutz moved to third on the Smith single. Lutz scored on a wild pitch and Smith moved to second. After an infield ground out moved Smith to third, Hesdon hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Smith giving C-L the 4-0 lead.
“We hit the ball today as we didn’t strike out all that much,” said Todd Smith. “We just came up a little short today.”
In the five run fourth inning for Southern Fulton, the Indians sent 10 batters to the plate and collected five hits. The Indians were also helped by two C-L errors in the inning. Younker hit his three-run home run over the left-field fence to drive in Pittman and Harvey who had reached on a fielders choice and single respectively.
The big play of the inning was Smith’s throwing error on a pickoff attempt at first base with the bases loaded which allowed two runs to score which gave the Indians the 5-4 lead.
“I don’t regret trying that pickoff play as our first baseman told me we had him out,” said Smith. “We get that out with the way the rest of the inning played out, we would have still had the lead.”
An infield error in the top of the fifth allowed Huwar who had earlier singled to score.
A two-run single by Souders gave Southern Fulton a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth. The Indians had a runner thrown out at home in the inning.
An RBI double by Younker scored the final run for the Indians in the bottom of the sixth for the 8-5 lead.
A groundout started the inning before Huwar singled but was erased on a fielders choice grounder by Hesdon in the top of the seventh. Ferguson added a single and he moved to second on the throw attempting to get Hesdon at third on the play. Pittman then sealed the win when he struck out Aaron.
Smith suffered the mound loss, working five innings allowing seven runs, six earned on seven hits. He walked three batters while striking out four. He hit one batter.
Logan Lutz pitched an inning allowing one earned run on three hits. He walked one while hitting one batter.
“I felt Tommy pitched pretty well today,” said Smith, whose sophomore righty finished with 108 pitches. “He gave us our best chance to win out there so I don’t have regrets about leaving him out there after they got those first runs.”
The loss ends the careers of four C-L seniors in Huwar, Coulson, Brady Fowkes and Michael Snyder.