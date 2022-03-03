STRATTANVILLE — After losing their two regular season meetings, the Keystone Panthers made the third time the charm in defeating the Lions 51-44 in a quarterfinal round game of the District 9 Class AA playoffs last Wednesday night.
Four players combined for all 51 points for the Panthers with Tyler Albright leading the way with 23 points, Brett Wingard added 14 points with eight rebounds, Zander McHenry added eight points while Cole Henry chipped in with six points while adding 20 rebounds.
The opening quarter saw the lead change hands nine times while the two teams would be tied twice as Keystone came away with a 14-12 lead after one.
Albright scored 10 of the Panthers 14 points in the quarter. Riley Klingensmith scored seven for the Lions in the quarter.
Turnovers and missed shots would rule the second quarter as the teams combined for nine total points with Keystone holding a 5-4 edge to take an 18-17 halftime lead.
“If you look when we’ve had our losses this season it has been a combination of missing shots, turnovers, and missed free throws,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson, whose team finished 11-12. “Lately we had been knocking our free throws down except for the past couple of games. Tonight we were getting some open looks but we weren’t knocking them down.”
Keystone scored the first six points of the third quarter to push its lead to seven at 24-17. After a three by Jase Ferguson cut the lead to four at 24-20, the Panthers responded with the next five points to open a 29-20 lead with 2:39 to play in the quarter.
C-L cut the lead to seven at 32-25 by the end of the frame.
Keystone appeared to want to run away with the game by building an 11-point lead with just over five minutes to play in the contest 40-29. However, C-L had other ideas as the Lions would go on a 9-0 run including back-to-back three-pointers to cut the lead to two at 40-38 with four minutes to play.
An 8-0 run as Keystone broke the C-L press along with running their motion offense for three easy layups in pushing the lead back to 10 at 48-38 with 1:01 to play.
Klingensmith paced C-L with 11 points, Tommy Smith added nine points on a trio of three-pointers, Ferguson added eight, while Ryan Hummell scored seven points while pulling down eight rebounds.
“We’re graduating two seniors, so we have a fairly young team,” said Ferguson. “Hopefully, the kids will come back next year, and this will build a fire under them to get better.”
Keystone moved on to face top-seeded Redbank Valley Tuesday’s semifinals.