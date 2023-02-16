STRATTANVILLE — Trailing 13-11 after the first quarter, the Clarion-Limestone Lions took care of things from there and marched to a 65-44 win over visiting Cranberry Tuesday night.
The Lions outscored the Berries 46-13 in the second and third quarters, including a whopping 29-10 margin in the second quarter to put the game away and finish the schedule with a 20-2 record.
Next up is Thursday’s KSAC semifinal playoff matchup with Union at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium starting at 7:30 p.m. The other semifinal has Clarion facing Karns City at 6 p.m. Thursday’s winners meet Saturday at Tippin starting at 6 p.m.
The girls’ side of the KSAC playoffs starts Friday with North Clarion vs. Moniteau at 6 p.m. and Redbank Valley vs. Clarion at 7:30 p.m. with the winners playing Saturday at Tippin at 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s win over the Berries sewed up the Lions’ eighth division title in 12 years with a 9-1 record, although the Lions and Gremlins split their regular-season games. The KSAC-Large tiebreaker was how both teams fared against Clarion and the Lions won that one with the Gremlins losing to the Bobcats.
Three Lions reached double figures in scoring with Jordan Hesdon scoring 17 points with four steals, three rebounds and two assists. Rylie Klingensmith scored 14 points and Jack Callen added 11 points. Tommy Smith scored nine points with eight rebounds.
Noel Bunyak led the Berries with 15 points.
The Lions honored their seniors Alex Painter, Hesdon, Klingensmith, Austin Monica and Christian Sarvey prior to Tuesday’s game.
Also Tuesday:
GIRLS
C-L 54, Cranberry 38
At Seneca, the visiting Lady Lions led by three points at halftime, but padded their lead from there with a 31-18 second-half edge and wrap up their season at 9-13.
Lexi Coull scored 18 points, 14 of them coming in the second half. Alyssa Wiant and Jenna Dunn each scored 12 points.
FRIDAY, Feb. 10
GIRLS
Karns City 50, C-L 38
At Strattanville, the visiting Lady Gremlins led by three points at halftime before pulling away in the second half with a 23-14 edge.
Karns City led 27-24 at halftime, then outscored the Lady Lions 19-7 in the third quarter. Chloe Fritch did the damage in the third for the Lady Gremlins with three 3-pointers. Hanna Dailey wound up with a career-high 16 points.
For the Lady Lions, Jenna Dunn led the way with 17 points. Alex Leadbetter scored 12 points and Alyssa Wiant finished with nine points.
THURSDAY, Feb. 9
BOYS
Karns City 64, C-L 46
At Karns City, the Lions’ 17-game winning streak came to an end as the Gremlins created a tie at the top of the KSAC-Large Division.
The Gremlins trailed 31-27 at halftime, but ran away from the Lions in the second half thanks to a 37-15 margin in the third and fourth quarters. The Gremlins outscored the Lions 17-7 in the third quarter, getting seven points from Jacob Callihan.
Shane Peters led the Gremlins with 19 points while Taite Beighley scored 13 points.
The Lions got 21 points from the Lions.