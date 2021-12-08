STRATTANVILLE — When a team loses a 1,600-plus points scorer who stood nearly 6 feet, 7 inches in Hayden Callen, it’ll be tough to replace as the Clarion-Limestone Lions must try to do so with only three players back who appeared in all 20 games last season.
Even with that lack of experience, 19th-year head coach Joe Ferguson feels that potentially after some growing pains his team can compete in what he feels will be a tough Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference this year.
The season tips off Saturday at 1 p.m. on the road at Grove City.
“I’ve talked to assistant coach B.J. Wrhen about this already, but we feel it could take us a good five to seven games to try and find the right rotation of players,” said Ferguson, whose Lions were 8-12 last year. “When you lose a guy like Hayden Callen where it really shows is in the playoffs when your opponent has that one or two players who complement that, and they double-team and take that away leaving other guys having to take over.”
The three players returning include junior Jordan Hesdon, who averaged 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. Also back are junior Ryan Hummell (5.4 ppg., 3.9 rpg.) and sophomore Tommy Smith (5.7 ppg.)
“We have a lot of underclassmen, so our returning numbers are pretty low,” said Ferguson. “We have Bryson Huwar a senior back this season after missing all of last season with an injury. He will be a big addition to the team as he’s worked really hard to get himself in shape and he’s been looking really good so far.”
Several guys on the roster saw time last season, but it was very minimal. Senior Nate Megnin, and juniors Riley Klingensmith and Alex Painter also return.
“We don’t have a lot of height, so our bench is going to be really important this season,” said Ferguson. “We have a number of other guys who will be asked to provide some depth for us including junior John Burke, sophomores Ty Rankin, Jack Callen, Jack Craig, and freshmen Jase Ferguson and Logan Lutz.”
As far as strengths of the team goes, Ferguson replied, “We have a number of guys who can handle the ball so that will definitely help if teams press us. Last year, we basically had Jordan and Hayden bringing the ball up and if they were in foul trouble, it was very tough on us.
“I feel much more confident that several guys can handle the ball and bring it up if that situation happens this season. We will have to cut down on our turnovers if we want to have success and I feel with our ball handlers who should help in that regard.”
Getting games in and building playing time into a younger roster is the bottom line.
“We lack experience so that could be an issue at least early on so we’ll have to stay positive mentally and work hard to improve our weaknesses,” said Ferguson on the keys to the season. “We’ll need to have our quickness help us as our lack of height is going to be an issue as far as rebounding goes. We will have to play good defense to compete on most nights. We’ll also need everyone to crash the boards. Since we don’t have that one prolific scorer, we are going to have to have everyone on the floor make contributions to the scoring column each night.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Bryson Huwar, Nate Megnin
Juniors: Ryan Hummell, Jordan Hesdon, Christian Sarvey, Alex Painter, Rylie Klingensmith, John Burke.
Sophomores: Kothan Smith, Jake Smith, Jack Craig, Ty Rankin, Jack Callen, Tommy Smith.
Freshmen: Jess Siwiecki, Logan Lutz, Kohen Kemmer, Jase Ferguson.
SCHEDULE
December
11-at Grove City, 1 p.m.
13-at Ridgway
15-at Moniteau
17-Redbank Valley, 6:30 p.m.
21-at Keystone
Franklin Tournament
27-at Franklin, 7:30 p.m.
28-North Clarion, 6 p.m.
January
5-at Karns City
7-Cranberry, 6:30 p.m.
11-at A-C Valley
13-North Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
19-at Union
21-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
24-Ridgway, 6:30 p.m.
25-at Venango Catholic
27-Forest Area, 6:30 p.m.
29-at Bradford
February
2-Moniteau, 6:30 p.m.
4-at Redbank Valley
8-Keystone, 6:30 p.m.
10-Karns City, 6:30 p.m.
16-at Cranberry
Games begin at 6 p.m. with JV with varsity to follow unless noted