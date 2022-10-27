STRATTANVILLE — Having already played a low-scoring game earlier this season, both the Clarion-Limestone and Brookville soccer knew coming into their District 9 Class 1A playoff matchup that it would probably be another low scoring game and it certainly turned out that way with the Lions defeating the Raiders 3-1 Tuesday night at the C-L High School football field.
The top-seeded Lions broke a 1-1 tie in the second half and scored the final two goals, improving to 14-2 going into Thursday’s match at home against Elk County Catholic, which advanced with a 1-0 win over Port Allegany.
On the other side of the bracket, it was No. 7 seed Ridgway that knocked No. 2 seed Redbank Valley out of the playoffs with a 3-2 overtime win while No. 3 Karns City edged Coudersport, 1-0.
Thursday’s winners advance to next Wednesday’s finals at a neutral site and time to be announced.
The Raiders were actually playing in their second playoff game in as many days, faced with the unenviable task of facing C-L after going double-overtime in a 2-1 win at Brockway on Monday.
“We knew it was going to be a low scoring game plus our kids coming back and playing another 80 minutes after playing 106 minutes last night,” said Brookville head coach Dave Reitz, whose team finished 7-11-1. “With that being said, we still gave them everything they could handle, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Brookville outshot C-L 6-4 in the opening half, but it was the Lions scoring the lone goal of the half on a shot by Wyatt Boyden with 9:01 left in the half for a 1-0 lead.
The best chance for Brookville came with 1:35 left in the half when C-L goalkeeper Tyler Bingham came out of the net to make a save and C-L defender Brady Pierce had to make a kick save to keep the score 1-0 at halftime.
Early in the second half with just over three minutes elapsed, Brookville tied the game 1-1 on a goal from Maddox Harmon which seemed to light a spark to the Raiders who carried the play over the next several minutes.
“We had the wind taken out of our sails after that goal,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery, whose team beat the Raiders 2-0 in a darkness-shortened game back on Sept. 15. “They took it to us for a while after that. Our guys were able to weather that storm and they got the ship righted and we were able to get that second goal.”
Later in the half following a corner kick, the Lions were able to keep the ball in the Brookville zone and Braden Bettwy was able to find the back of the net off a pass from Boyden with 13:32 to play.
Bailee Verdill, who had earlier gotten a yellow card with 26:42 left in the contest after coming back from being sidelined, was able to dance around a couple of defenders and put a ball into an open net after the keeper came out to challenge to give C-L the 3-1 lead with 4:12 to play in the contest.
“In my coaching career, we really haven’t done well in the playoffs, so it is definitely good to get that win under our belts,” said Montgomery. “Although I feel this is a different team than some of those other teams though.
Bingham made 10 saves while Brookville keeper Brody Barto made six saves.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Oct. 24
Raiders 2, Brockway 1, 2 OT
At Brockway’s Varischetti Field and just a little over three minutes away from deciding the winner via penalty kicks, the Raiders found their golden goal and won their first playoff match since 2013.
Isaac Hetrick was able to boot one upfield ahead of Maddox Harmon, who hustled down to get the ball and played it off of a Brockway defender for a corner kick. Brad Fiscus then took the corner kick and found Caleb Kornbau — who knocked it in for the game-winner at the 106:53 mark.
“He just didn’t give up on the ball and he was able to play it off of the defender,” said Brookville head coach Dave Reitz, whose team took two of three decisions from the Rovers this year. “So we were awarded the corner kick ... We couldn’t have drawn it up any better than it went. Our D-Mid was standing by himself on the penalty mark and he just drove it home.”
Brookville outshot the defending D-9 champions 21-8 on the night and had plenty of good looks that either went wide or were stopped by Brockway goalkeeper Jacob Maze — who notched 13 saves on the night.
Brookville outshot Brockway 8-5 in the first half in a defensive duel that saw both team have opportunities but to no avail.
The second half saw the Raiders come out of the gates firing as it paid off rather quickly. Steve Plyler got a shot off that just missed left just 15 seconds into the second half and he’d also get a penalty kick at 40:50. Plyler’s kick would be high, but he’d make up for the missed opportunity less than a minute later. That’s when Plyler was able to find the back of the net off of a pass from Thomas Bowser for the 1-0 lead.
Brookville continued to be aggressive after going up 1-0, outshooting the Rovers 11-1 in the second half. But sometimes all you need is one — and that’s what Brockway did as Alex Carlson scored the game-tying goal at 51:52. Carlson took a throw in and got the shot off with two Raiders defenders draped on him, but he was able to get the shot off anyways and tie the game.
From there, the Raiders had a few nice looks that were stopped by Maze, including a diving save on a shot from Bowser, as the game headed to overtime.
Both squads couldn’t capitalize in the first 15-minute overtime period as the Rover defense did a good job of clearing out any Raider opportunities. The second OT, however, saw Hetrick fire a shot at Maze as it ricocheted off of him for a Brookville corner kick. But Fiscus’ corner kick didn’t connect and a shot by Rilee Payne from deep off of a rebound was saved by Maze as the playoff matchup continued.
However, Brookville was able to pickup the win about four minutes later with Harmon’s hustle play setting up the corner kick and Kornbau’s game-winner.
Reitz said it was truly a team effort on the night, as they defeated the Rovers in two out of three games this season.
“Rilee Payne, our centerback, played an outstanding game,” Reitz said. “Actually our entire back four played a great game. Steve Plyler up high, (Brockway) bracketed him with two or three. Brad (Fiscus) played a lot through the midfield. Everyone played their part tonight. This really was a team win.”
The Raiders won their first overtime game in seven tries, going 0-4-3 in extra-time games since an regular-season OT win against Kane in 2018
FRIDAY, Oct. 21
Brookville 2, St. Marys 2
At St. Marys, the Raiders finished their regular-season schedule with a tie against the Dutch, their first against them since 2015. The Raiders haven’t beaten St. Marys since 2007.
Steven Plyler scored both goals for the Raiders.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19
C-L 8, DuBois CC 1
At home against DuBois Central Catholic to close out the season, Bailee Verdill scored five goals and added three assists on the other three goals scored by Thomas Uckert and Danny Schweitzer. Uckert scored twice with one assist while Schweitzer and Braden Bettwy assisted on one of Verdill’s goals.
Courier-Express Sports Writer Tyler Kolesar contributed to this story.