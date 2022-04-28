EMLENTON — Make it 3-1 for the Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team as it turned a chilly Tuesday afternoon into a 13-2 win over the A-C Valley/Union Falcon Knights at Veterans Field at Hughes Park.
Bryson Huwar and Tommy Smith provided the bulk of the power combining for five hits and nine runs batted in. Huwar blasted a pair of home runs including a grand slam en route to a six RBI game. Smith added a pair of hits including a two-run home run while driving in three for the game.
Also for the Lions, Jordan Hesdon collected three singles. Jase Ferguson, Nick Aaron, Corbin Coulson, Kohen Kemmer each added one hit. Kemmer hit a run-scoring double.
Huwar also picked up the win on the mound working the first 3 1/3 innings allowing two runs, one earned on just one hit. He walked one and hit one batter while striking out eight. Smith pitched 2 2/3 innings allowing three hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. Logan Lutz tossed a scoreless seventh allowing one walk and one strikeout.
“It was good to get back out and play another game,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “I wasn’t too concerned when we didn’t score in the first inning because I knew it was still early in the game and I felt our bats would get hot and they definitely did.”
A pair of walks and an infield single loaded the bases to start the game for C-L. However, Bailey Crissman would work his way out of the inning without giving up a run.
“I was proud of how Bailey worked his way out of that first inning,” said A-C Valley head coach John “Dewey” Irwin. “I went out to the mound for a visit, and he told me he couldn’t pitch to lefties. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get our offense to respond as we were facing probably one of the best pitchers in District 9 today.”
C-L broke through with three runs in the second inning as Kemmer hit an RBI double while Smith added his two-run shot.
The Lions added a run in the third with Hesdon scoring on an RBI ground out by Aaron for a 4-0 lead after three.
A-C Valley cut the lead in half in the fourth inning after one out. Gary Amsler reached base on a passed ball following a strikeout. Sebastian Link walked and Crissman added a single to load the bases. That signaled the end of Huwar’s day on the mound. Tommy Smith walked the first batter he faced in Max Lowery. Tony Salizzoni added an RBI single. Hesdon made a nice throw to gun down a runner at the plate to keep the score 4-2 after four.
C-L added a run in the fifth before the grand slam by Huwar highlighted a five-run sixth inning to make the score 10-2.
Huwar added a two-run homer as part of a three-run seventh that would eventually set the final score.
Amsler, Crissman, Salizzoni, and Zach Cooper each hit a single for the Falcon Knights.
Crissman suffered the loss on the mound.
The Lions host Redbank Valley Thursday before a doubleheader Saturday at home against Cranberry and Forest Area. Next Tuesday and Wednesday, the Lions visit Brookville and host Moniteau.
In Monday’s game:
MONDAY, April 25
C-L 13, Keystone 1
At Knox and playing their third game of the season, the Lions notched a five-inning win over the host Panthers via the 10-Run Rule.
“It was good to finally get out and play a game today,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “The good thing today was that we were able to get everyone involved in the game. We have a couple more games scheduled this week, so we knew we’d have to spread out our pitching a little bit today.”
Tommy Smith led the C-L offense with a 4-for-4 effort including a double, four runs scored and three RBIs. Corbin Coulson added a pair of hits. Logan Lutz, Bryson Huwar, Jordan Hesdon, Nick Aaron, Aiden Coulson, and Kohen Kemmer added one hit each to round out the 12-hit attack. Huwar hit an RBI double while also driving in a run on a ground out while Lutz, Hesdon, and Aaron each drove in a run.
C-L scored two runs in the first, five in the second, two in the third, and four in the fourth. Keystone scored its lone run in the fourth inning.
Huwar pitched two innings allowing two runners on a strikeout with a passed ball and a hit batsman He struck out seven while throwing just 24 pitches.
Tommy Smith pitched one inning allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Brady Fowkes pitched two innings allowing one earned run on three hits. He allowed no walks while striking out one.
Drew Keth, Aiden Sell, Spencer Heeter, and Ian Keth collected one hit each for the Panthers. Sell hit a triple and scored the lone run on a wild pitch.
Sam Houge suffered the loss.
Hesdon drove in a run with an RBI groundout while another run scored on a wild pitch to stake C-L to a 2-0 lead after one. Smith and Aaron each drove in a run in the second while two scored on separate wild pitches with another scoring on an error for a 7-0 lead after two.
Smith hit an RBI single while Huwar added an run-scoring double in the third for a 9-0 lead after three.
Lutz hit an RBI single, Smith a run scoring double, and Huwar a run scoring ground out with another run scoring on a wild pitch for a 13-0 lead through the top of the fourth.
Sell tripled to right field leading off the bottom of the fourth before scoring on a wild pitch. Keystone had a potential second run thrown out at the plate to end the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.