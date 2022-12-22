SENECA — Winning its third straight game, the Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team rolled to a 75-39 rout of host Cranberry Tuesday night.
The Lions (5-1) put five players into double-figure scoring led by Riley Klingensmith’s 18 points. Jack Craig and Tommy Smith scored 13 and 12 points apiece while Alex Painter and Jase Ferguson each scored 10 points.
Ferguson turned in six rebounds, six assists and five steals. Jordan Hesdon scored eight points with five steals.
Next up for the Lions is a non-conference home date on Thursday against Johnsonburg. They’ll play next Thursday and Friday at the Commodore Perry Tournament.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Dec. 16
C-L 68,
Karns City 55
At home against the Gremlins, the Lions not only placed five players in double figures, but the Lions also used a strong defensive effort to help them knock off their previously unbeaten KSAC rival.
Alex Painter paced C-L with a career-high 16 points while Jase Ferguson added 14 points, Jordan Hesdon 12 with Riley Klingensmith and Tommy Smith each adding 11 points. Ferguson also collected eight rebounds, eight steals, and six assists.
Defensively the Lions held the duo of Taite Beighley and Micah Rupp to 13 and seven points respectively. Nine of Beighley’s points came in the fourth quarter.
“I told Alex after the game that this was his breakout game,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “He got boards and put-backs. He did a really good job defensively on Beighley up until the fourth quarter when we had things pretty well in hand.”
Jacob Callihan and Shane Peters each reached double figures for the Gremlins with 12 and 10 points each.
After watching them play on film I would have never dreamed that’s how things would turn out tonight,” said Ferguson. “All I can say is we’re playing great defense at the moment.”
Karns City led 3-2 early on before a 9-0 run which was capped by a Jase Ferguson 3-pointer that bumped C-L into an 11-3 lead with 2:35 to play in the first. From there, the Lions closed the quarter with a 6-3 scoring edge for a 17-6 lead after one quarter.
Each team scored 13 points in the second quarter as the Lions maintained their 11-point lead at 30-19 by halftime.
Painter scored 11 points in the third quarter as the Lions increased their lead to 20 points at 52-32 after three quarters.
“We had five guys in double figures and that’s without Jack Callen who was out due to illness tonight,” said Ferguson. “So, our rotation wasn’t what it normally would have been. Our bench guys did a great job tonight. Jack Craig and Ty Rankin, both gave us some really good minutes off the bench tonight.”
Karns City won the fourth quarter 23-16 to set the final score.