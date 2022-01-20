STRATTANVILLE — Making in three wins in a row, the Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team turned in its third straight lopsided win to get near .500 last Friday night.
The Lions roughed up Cranberry, 63-30, to improve to 5-6 going into Wednesday’s game at Union. Friday, the Lions host Clarion before next Monday’s home date with Ridgway.
Against the Berries, 11 players entered the scorebook with Jordan Hesdon leading the way with 12 points. Jase Ferguson and Jack Callen each added nine points while Riley Klingensmith added eight points.
C-L took control early by racing to a 23-2 lead after one quarter. The lead grew to 39-10 at halftime.
The Lions closed the game with a 24-20 second half scoring advantage.
In last week’s other game:
THURSDAY, Jan. 13
C-L 70,
North Clarion 49
At home against the Wolves, the Lions exacted a measure of revenge after losing to North Clarion at the Franklin Tournament in a 59-57 loss back on Dec. 28.
Five Lions players accounted for all 70 points with Riley Klingensmith leading the way with 21 points. Jordan Hesdon added 18 points, Jase Ferguson 11 with Tommy Smith, and Ryan Hummell each scoring 10 apiece. Ferguson also collected eight rebounds, eight steals, and eight assists. Smith added eight rebounds.
“We really didn’t do too much different from the first time we played them,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We played man the first time, but this time we went to like a half court zone press and dropped back into a zone defense. We wanted to try and shut down their outside shooters. We did a much better job on the boards tonight which I think was the biggest difference.”
Aiden Hartle scored 22 points to lead North Clarion while Colin Schmader and Zelan Hargenrader each added 10.
C-L (4-6 overall) jumped out to a 7-2 lead before North Clarion closed to within two at 8-6 with 3:15 to play. The Lions responded with a 6-3 edge the rest of the quarter for a 14-9 lead after one.
North Clarion closed to within three at 18-15 following a three-pointer by Hartle. However, the Lions would respond with a 12-2 run to close out the half in taking a 30-17 lead.
C-L continued to build on its lead in the third quarter by outscoring the Wolves 26-15 to bump the lead to 56-32 after three.
With both teams going to mostly junior varsity players for the fourth quarter the Wolves held a 17-14 edge on the scoreboard to set the final score.
“I think we turned the corner with the game at A-C Valley the other night,” said Ferguson. “We changed some things up and the kids responded and for the most part they came out and responded to what we were asking them to do tonight as well. We’ve had a tough stretch to start the season as this is only our second home game and we’ve been playing some tough teams so far.”