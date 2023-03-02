CLARION — Wednesday night’s District 9 Class 2A semifinal matchup between the Clarion Limestone Lions and Karns City Gremlins was meeting No. 4 between the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference rivals.
The 23-2 Lions had taken two of the first three meetings, including the Lions’ 51-46 win over the Gremlins in the KSAC final on Feb. 18 also on the same floor as Wednesday night at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymansium.
But the winner of the fourth matchup might mean the most since it’ll land them in Saturday’s D9 final also at Tippin at 8 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday’s other game at Tippin between top-seeded Otto-Eldred and No. 4 Ridgway.
Either way, the Lions and Gremlins are assured at least one more game. While both finalists are guaranteed a state berth, the loser plays for third place and a state berth against either the Terrors or Elkers on Friday at a site and time to be determined.
The opening round of the PIAA playoffs is Saturday, March 11. The champion and runner-up will play at a District 9 site.
Last Wednesday at home, the second-seeded Lions won their quarterfinal matchup with a 61-37 rout of No. 7 seed Kane. The Lions jumped out to an 11-0 lead and closed the quarter with a 22-5 advantage.
“Any time at this point in the season if you can get off to a quick start it helps,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “Tonight, I think our start got them down a bit and our confidence grew.”
C-L continued to keep the pressure on in the second quarter as the Lions outscored the Wolves 21-9 to extend its lead to 43-14 by halftime.
“Our defensive effort tonight was terrific especially in that first half,” said Ferguson. “Our pressure defense can put so much pressure on the other team and our guys feed off of that.”
Kane made just five shots from the floor in the first half.
The Wolves began to heat up a little from the floor early in the third quarter and cut the lead down to 23 at 45-22, but the Lions would once again seize control and put the game into the mercy rule running clock on a 3-pointer by Jack Craig with two minutes to play in the third quarter. C-L would hold a 61-28 lead after three quarters.
Kane finished off the game with a 9-0 score in the fourth quarter to set the final score.
“I’m proud of our seniors who played their last game on their home floor tonight,” said Ferguson. “They worked so hard this season and I’m so proud of what they’ve accomplished to this point.”
Rylie Klingensmith paced the Lions with 15 points while grabbing six rebounds. Alex Painter added 11 points. Jack Callen scored eight points with eight rebounds. Tommy Smith chipped in with six points and six rebounds. Ty Rankin pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. Jase Ferguson in his return from an injury collected six steals and five rebounds.
Ricky Zampogna led Kane with 16 points while Dane Anderson added seven.