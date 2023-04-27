STRATTANVILLE — Running its winning streak to three straight games, the Clarion-Limestone Lions slapped a 10-Run Rule decision on visiting Keystone in a 12-1 win in six innings Tuesday afternoon.
The 7-4 Lions ended the day with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Before that, a pair of four-run innings in the first and fifth innings did the job as the Lions banged out 16 hits and got a combined two-hitter from Tommy Smith and Kohen Kemmer.
Brayden Murray went 4-for-4 with a home run. Logan Lutz, Smith, Jordan Hesdon and Nick Aaron each had two hits. Smith tripled twice, Lutz tripled, and Jack Craig and Hesdon hit doubles.
Smith went the first two innings, striking out four and giving up one hit while Kemmer struck out three and walked one while giving up one hit in four innings.
The Lions play A-C Valley/Union Thursday at Union and Friday at home. Monday, the Lions host Redbank Valley.
In other games:
MONDAY, April 24
C-L 10,
DuBois CC 0
At the C-L Sports Complex, Logan Lutz tossed a two-hit shutout with two walks, one hit batter, and three strikeouts and his teammates provided plenty of offensive support on a chilly day.
The Lions had eight hits, including five doubles, and took advantage of five Cardinals errors.
“Maybe we should ask for cold and snow more often,” said C-L head coach Bill Smith. “Our guys came out ready to play and we got some early runs which kind of set the tone and Logan did a very nice job of shutting down a very good DuBois Central team.”
Jake Smith went 3-for-3 including a bases-clearing double in the first inning which helped stake the Lions to a 4-0 lead. Lutz, Tommy Smith, Nick Aaron, Kohen Kemmer and Jack Craig each had two hits. Tommy Smith, Aaron, Kemmer, and Braden Murray each hit a double. Jordan Hesdon added an RBI single.
“We’ve struggled early in games to get that big hit,” said Bill Smith. “That hit by Jake (Smith) in the first kind of set the tone and get the guys settled in. We played an all-around good game. Our defense played a solid game behind Logan today.”
Aaron drove in the fourth run of the first inning with a single. C-L added a run in the second as Tommy Smith doubled and scored on an RBI single by Hesdon.
The Lions tacked on four runs in the fifth to take a 9-0 lead. Murray picked up an RBI double while Craig hit an RBI single. Another run scored on a ground out by Lutz with the fourth run scoring on an error.
C-L then ended the game in the sixth as Aaron and Kemmer hit back-to-back doubles for the 10-0 victory.
Johnny Varischetti and Cartar Kosko each had a single for DCC.
Brayden Fox suffered the loss for the Cardinals, who had their seven-game winning streak stopped.
“We had a tough loss to Cranberry last week,” said Bill Smith. “We rebounded with a big win over Karns City on the turf field in Butler which was a big win for us and I think that kind of carried over into today. Those were two big wins as we’re trying to build toward May and see where the rest of the season takes us.”
THURSDAY, April 20
C-L 6, Karns City 5
At Butler’s Pullman Park, the visiting Lions took a 6-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning, survived a three-run Gremlins rally and held on for the one-run win.
Lions reliever Logan Lutz threw the final two innings, stranding the potential go-ahead runs at first and third by getting a flyout to end the sixth. In the seventh, he struck out the side.
Tommy Smith threw the first five innings to get the win, striking out six and walking three while scattering eight hits and giving up two runs.
The Lions scored three runs in the top of the second inning with Brayden Murray singling in two runs to highlight the scoring. Jordan Hesdon singled and scored on an error in the third. In the fourth, Hesdon singled in Logan Lutz and Nick Aaron drove in Smith with a single after two outs to put the Lions up 6-2.
Aaron went 3-for-4 with Hesdon singling twice.
WEDNESDAY, April 19
Cranberry 6, C-L 5
At home against the Berries, the Lions led 4-0 after three innings before Cranberry scored two runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to grab a 6-4 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Logan Lutz led off with a single and stole second before Jordan Hesdon doubled him in. However, Berries pitcher Travis Carbaugh struck out Nick Aaron and got Kohen Kemmer on a lineout to center to secure the win.
Cranberry broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the sixth when Cole Findley doubled home two runs with two outs.
Brayden Murray doubled twice for the Lions while Jack Craig singled twice.
Aaron took the loss on the mound for the Lions, the third of four Lions pitchers.