STRATTANVILLE — In a game that featured multiple runs by each team, the Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team came up with the final one to help the Lions notch a 49-44 victory over Keystone to earn a season sweep on Tuesday night at the Lions Den.
C-L (10-9), despite only shooting 5-of-14 from the field in the opening quarter, was helped by Keystone shooting worse (2-for-9) in the opening eight minutes which helped the Lions lead 12-4 at the end of one.
Ryan Hummell, Jordan Hesdon, and Riley Klingensmith each scored four points to account for the 12 C-L points.
“Jordy was able to get us a couple baskets inside early on with his dribble penetration,” said Ferguson. “They played a zone on us, and we weren’t able to knock down any outside shots. We made a couple adjustments at halftime and got them spread out a bit and got a few more short jump shots from around the foul line. We also got a little more aggressive with our defense that got a few turnovers that helped us get a little lead.”
C-L led by 10 at 16-6 early in the second before Keystone used its first comeback run of 9-0 over the final 4:11 to close to within one at 16-15 by halftime.
The Lions opened the third quarter on a 10-4 run to push the lead back to seven at 26-19. Keystone would close to within three at 30-27 with 33 seconds to play before the Lions drained the remainder of the time with Hesdon hitting a runner through the lane with two seconds left for a 32-27 lead after three.
Keystone once again would close to within one early in the fourth at 32-31 before an 8-0 C-L run pushed the lead back to nine at 40-31.
The Panthers clawed their way back to within four at 48-44 with 11 seconds remaining in the contest before Jase Ferguson hit one of two free throws with two seconds to play to set the final score of 49-44.
“Every time we play Keystone at least over these last couple of seasons, it’s been a tight battle,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “No matter what the records are or the talent level these two teams always seem to play tight ballgames which is really fun as a coach and as a player.”
Hesdon paced C-L with 14 points while Klingensmith added 12, and Hummell 10. Ferguson added nine points with a team-high eight rebounds.
Cole Henry paced Keystone with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Bret Wingard added 13 points and nine boards while Tyler Albright added 12 points.
C-L finished 0-for-12 from three-point range while making 7 of 10 free throws. Keystone made just 1-of-12 three’s which came late in the contest from Wingard. The Panthers shot a solid 15-of-21 from the free throw line.
The Lions still have three games left on their KSAC-Large Division schedule to finish the regular season as they try to land a top-two position to qualifying for the conference playoffs. Thursday, they host Karns City before visiting Redbank Valley and Cranberry next Monday and Wednesday.
In last week’s games:
SATURDAY, Feb. 5
Ridgway 49, C-L 36
At home against non-league foe Ridgway for the second time this year, the Lions were tied with the Elkers at 24-24 going into the fourth quarter before Ridgway outscored them 21-8 in the final eight minutes to get a season sweep.
Rylie Klingensmith led the Lions with eight points while Jase Ferguson finished with seven.
Dan Park and Dom Allegretto scored 18 and 16 points respectively to lead the Lions.
WED., Feb. 2
C-L 66, Moniteau 63
At home against the visiting Warriors, the Lions had to hold on for the win after leading by seven points going into the fourth quarter.
Moniteau had the ball down two with a chance to tie or win the game with four seconds left, but turned the ball over. Jordan Hesdon hit one of two free throws to set what was the final margin. His second shot missed, but the Lions rebounded and secured the win.
Rylie Klingensmith led the Lions with 19 points. Hesdon had 16 points while Alex Painter finished with 12 points.