STRATTANVILLE — A lot of coaches might start to panic when falling behind 8-0 to start a game, but Clarion-Limestone Lions head coach Joe Ferguson stayed the course and his Lions responded in a big way in leading 23-10 after one quarter which eventually turned into a 63-36 victory Tuesday night.
It’s a 9-1 start to the season for the Lions, who rolled to a tournament title at Commodore Perry.
After the slow start against the Falcons Tuesday, the Lions responded with an 8-0 run of their own to tie the game 8-8. After an Ian Runyan putback for a 10-8 Falcons lead, the Lions responded with a 15-0 run to close out the first quarter in taking the 23-10 lead after one.
“I was going to go one more hoop and I would have called timeout,” said Ferguson. “I knew once we were able to get that first hoop that we’d be able to set up our press and we’d be fine. Once we got that first bucket our defense kind of took over like they’ve been doing quite a bit this season.”
The second quarter would be played rather evenly with C-L holding a 13-11 scoring advantage for the quarter in taking a 36-21 halftime lead.
The Lions defense continued to shine in the second half in limiting A-C Valley to just 15 points for the half with six in the third and nine in the fourth while countering with 17 of their own in the third and 10 in the fourth.
“We knew with their big guys we couldn’t let them get set up into a half court setup offensively,” said Ferguson. “Despite their size I actually thought we did a decent job on the boards overall.”
Defensively, the Lions swiped 26 steals.
Jase Ferguson paced C-L with 16 points, Rylie Klingensmith added 11 points while Tommy Smith and Ty Rankin each collected nine points. Rankin grabbed a team-high nine rebounds while Smith picked up five steals.
Jay Clover led A-C Valley with 14 points while Alex Preston added 13.
The Lions now embark on a stretch of six straight road games starting Thursday at North Clarion. Next Monday, the Lions visit Johnsonburg.