STRATTANVILLE — After an early exit from the District 9 Class 1A playoffs last season, the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team is hoping a larger schedule along with a mix of returning talent will translate in a better outcome for the Lions.
“We lost three of our starting four from the back line to graduation,” said head coach Don Montgomery. “Cody Whitling developed into a monster as well as Peyton Smith, so those guys will be tough to replace. That being said we have a number of guys who are juniors and seniors now that we expect to step in and fill those roles. We have some other younger guys as well we’ll be counting on.”
This season, the Lions will feature a roster with four seniors and two juniors among their 17 players.
“As you can see, we will have a fairly young team so there are definitely some opportunities for younger guys to come in and make a mark right away,” said Montgomery.
Among the returning players there are several Montgomery feels will need to continue to grow there game in order to make the Lions season a success.
“Bailee Verdill is back after being an All-Conference selection last season and we expect him to go to another level,” said Montgomery. “This will be his last run toward a championship, so I feel he’s going to be a monster out there. Reece Geiger is back and will be expected to have a more prominent role this year. Thomas Uckert is back as a sophomore, and he’ll be kind of a quarterback in the middle of the field for us. He’s gotten a bit bigger along with growing a couple inches which will be good because the middle of the field is typically a more physical part so he should be able to handle that better. Wyatt Boyden another sophomore who we’ll look to take that leap from a freshman into a bigger role.
“We also have three freshmen and a couple sophomores coming in who we feel should be able to make an impact on the team right away,” continued Montgomery. “We feel this team should surprise some teams this season.”
“I think the overall skill level of this team is going to be our biggest strength,” said Montgomery. “These guys really started their off-season training early in the year as they were the ones who wanted to start training for this season as early as they could. Our senior group were the ones who took that upon themselves and came to us to start as soon as they could.
“With the skill level we have we are going to run a little different look at teams this season which should bring out the skill that these guys have,” Montgomery said.
C-L was able to get an 18 -game schedule which is probably the most games in one season since the program started.
“One thing is we have not just a bigger schedule, but we’ve also scheduled some tougher opponents which will actually show us where we are as a team,” said Montgomery. “It’s tough when you have a 10-12 game schedule, and you get the playoffs and your opponents have played 18 or so games. Hopefully this will be a huge benefit for us at the end of the season as we try and get over that playoff hump.”
C-L is scheduled to open at home on Monday against Oil City then again Tuesday at home against Forest Area. Next Thursday, the Lions host Brockway at Clarion High School.
Seniors: Reece Geiger, Bailee Verdill, Tyler Bingham, Joseph Nasar.
Juniors: Blaise Cunningham, Jameson McIlwain.
Sophomores: Jason Megnin, Wyatt Boyden, Thomas Uckert, Layton Dunn, Isaac Lerch, Carter Brown, Brady Pierce, Kwyton Leadbetter.
Freshmen: Quinn O’Neil, Brendan Betwy, Danny Schweitzer.
1-Brockway, Clarion H.S, 6 p.m.
21-at Punxsutawney, 5:30 p.m.
22-at Forest Area, Marienville, 5 p.m.
3-Elk Co. Catholic, Clarion H.S., 6 p.m.
17-at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.