Bailee Verdill action file
C-L’s Bailee Verdill (10) returns for his senior season.

 File photo by Rich Rhoades

STRATTANVILLE — After an early exit from the District 9 Class 1A playoffs last season, the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team is hoping a larger schedule along with a mix of returning talent will translate in a better outcome for the Lions.

“We lost three of our starting four from the back line to graduation,” said head coach Don Montgomery. “Cody Whitling developed into a monster as well as Peyton Smith, so those guys will be tough to replace. That being said we have a number of guys who are juniors and seniors now that we expect to step in and fill those roles. We have some other younger guys as well we’ll be counting on.”

