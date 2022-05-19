STRATTANVILLE — Looking to finish the regular season on a strong note, the Clarion-Limestone Lions were scheduled to host Oil City Wednesday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex.
The Lions, 8-5, were rained out of their Monday game. They’ll start the District 9 Class 1A playoffs next week. Pairings will be released at the end of this week.
Saturday, the Lions dropped a home game to Karns City as the visiting Gremlins took advantage of three Lions errors while getting a solid pitching effort from Mike Neff in a 5-2 victory.
Tommy Smith pitched equally effective for C-L, but the errors and two hit batters would haunt him in suffering the mound loss.
“Tommy gave a good enough effort on the mound today,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “We just couldn’t generate any offense for him, and our defense let him down.”
For the Gremlins Mike Neff went the distance allowing two earned runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out four.
Smith allowed five runs, two earned in six innings. He allowed four hits, two walks, nine strikeouts and two hit batters. Logan Lutz pitched a scoreless seventh inning allowing one hit with one strikeout.
After one out in the second inning Braden Grossman reached on a fielding error at third base. Braeden Rodgers reached on an error at first base as Grossman moved to third on the error. Zack Blair hit an RBI single for a 1-0 Karns City lead.
C-L threatened in the third inning as Kohen Kemmer reached on an error after one out. Lutz singled to put runners on first and second base. Tommy Smith hit into a fielders choice as Lutz was erased at second on the force out moving Kemmer to third and Smith reaching first. A fly out by Bryson Huwar ended the threat.
Karns City added three runs in the top of the fifth. Blair was hit by a pitch after one out. Hobie Bartee reached on an error moving Bartee to third after he had previously stolen second base. Blair scored on a wild pitch as Bartee stole second. After a strikeout, the Lions elected to intentionally walk Malik Metcalfe. Neff hit an RBI single while Metcalfe later would score on a passed ball for a 4-0 lead.
C-L threatened again in the bottom of the fifth as Corbin Coulson started the inning with a single. After two outs, Logan Lutz and Tommy Smith each walked to load the bases. However, Huwar hit a hard line drive which would be caught by Blair in left field to end the inning.
In the top of the sixth, Rodgers would be hit by a pitch after one out. Troy Nagel would draw a walk before Blair collected his second RBI single of the day pushing the lead to 5-0.
The Lions finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth as Jordan Hesdon reached on an infield single. Jase Ferguson would reach on an error as Hesdon moved to third on the play. Ferguson stole second and Hesdon ran home as the Gremlins elected to throw to second in an attempt to retire Ferguson which cut the lead to 5-1.
C-L added another run in the bottom of the seventh as Tommy Smith doubled to deep center field after two outs. Huwar delivered an RBI single to left field before a strikeout ended the game to set the 5-2 final score.
“We just hit too many fly outs and pop outs today,” said Todd Smith. “We also made too many mistakes in the field, and you can’t do that against good teams. We have a couple games left next week before the playoffs, so we’ll have to regroup and learn from this game.”
Blair and Neff each collected two hits with Blair driving in two runs while Neff added one RBI to lead Karns City. Cole Sherwin added the other Gremlins hit.
Corbin Coulson and Huwar each had two hits for C-L. Lutz, Tommy Smith, and Hesdon each added one hit.
WED., May 11
C-L 9, Clarion 2
At Clarion County Park, Jordan Hesdon provided the bulk of the Clarion-Limestone offense going 4-for-4 with four RBIs which was more than enough support for Bryson Huwar who went the distance in helping the Lions defeat rival Clarion.
Hesdon drove in two in the first and two in the second with a pair of two-run singles as C-L built a 6-0 lead through two.
“Jordan really struggled at North Clarion yesterday, but he was able to bounce back in a big way today,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “He used his bat, his legs, and his glove today and was just all over the place for us today.”
Huwar allowed two runs, one earned on seven hits. He walked one and struck out six.
“Bryson is our number one and we pretty much know what we’re going to get each time out and today was no exception,” said Smith. “He battled out there and used all his pitches to keep them off balance and our defense played really well behind him today.”
Huwar and Jase Ferguson each added a pair of hits on the day. Logan Lutz, Tommy Smith, Corbin Coulson, and Kohen Kemmer each added one hit. Kemmer and Hesdon each hit a double. Ferguson and Nick Aaron each drove in two runs.
Devon Lauer paced Clarion with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate. Dawson Smail, Chase Kriebel, Noah Harrison, and Bryce Brinkley each added one hit.
Kriebel suffered the loss allowing three runs in just one inning.
Lutz walked to lead off the game and one out later Huwar singled and stole second. Hesdon then singled to drive in Lutz and Huwar. Hesdon later scored on a ground out by Aaron for a 3-0 lead.
Hesdon hit a bases-loaded two-run single in the second while Ferguson added an RBI single to push the lead to 6-0.
Corbin Coulson attempted to score on a wild pitch and would have been out but the relay throw to pitcher Derek Smail was dropped allowing Coulson to score for a 7-0 lead.
Hesdon singled and later scored on a throwing error on the catcher attempting to pick off Aaron at first base who had walked to give the Lions an 8-0 lead.
Clarion broke the shutout in the bottom of the fourth as Lauer singled and moved to second on a ground out. He was then caught in a rundown between third and home on a Kriebel single. Kriebel ended up at third on the play and scored on a single by Harrison.
Huwar singled and Hesdon doubled to start the seventh. After a strikeout, Aaron hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Huwar.