FOXBURG — Ending a three-game losing streak, the Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team turned a seven-point halftime deficit into a 58-47 win at A-C Valley Tuesday night.
The Falcons led the Lions 31-24 at halftime before the Lions got to within 43-41 going into the fourth quarter. C-L outscored the Falcons, 17-4, the rest of the way to end its slide.
Three Lions reached double-figure scoring with Ryan Hummell at 13 points, and Rylie Klingensmith and Jordan Hesdon at 11 and 10 points respectively.
Hesdon scored eight points in the fourth, including a perfect 6-for-6 from the foul line. Hummell scored eight in the third and converted all five of his free throws in the quarter. He also grabbed nine rebounds with seven steals. Hesdon had five assists and four steals.
Overall, the Lions were 17-for-18 from the charity stripe.
The win improved the Lions to 3-6 going into Thursday’s home game with North Clarion. Friday, the Lions make up their postponed game at home with Cranberry. That game was originally scheduled for last Friday.
Next week, the Lions travel to Union on Wednesday and host Clarion Friday.
In last week’s game:
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 5
Karns City 60, C-L 41
At Karns City, the visiting Lions got a big dose of Luke Cramer in the first half as they dropped a 19-point game on the road to the Gremlins.
Cramer scored 21 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, 12 of them coming in the second quarter as the Gremlins took a 32-21 halftime lead.
The Gremlins built the lead to 52-28 after three quarters.
The Gremlins also got 13 points from Tate Beighley and another eight from Luke Garing.
The Lions put two players into double-figure scoring with Ryan Hummell and Jordan Hesdon at 14 and 10 points respectively. Hummell finished with eight rebounds.