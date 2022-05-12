FRILLS CORNERS — Corbin Coulson didn’t care how he helped Clarion-Limestone beat North Clarion, 12-3, Monday afternoon at North Clarion High School, he just cared that he helped.
Coulson went 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored to lift the Lions to their seventh win of the season and second in five days against the Wolves.
“I just felt comfortable at the plate,” Coulson said. “Every game, you just have to go up there and get ready to hit, great ready to put guys in. It doesn’t matter if it is just a single or a home run over the fence. You just have to commit to your team, and they benefit from it.”
C-L benefited greatly from Coulson’s efforts.
He was right in the middle of a four-run first-inning rally for the Lions with a single, then started a three-run fourth-inning for C-L with a leadoff single before using another single in the fifth to score the eighth Lions run on a wild pitch. He capped off his strong day with another single and another run scored in a three-run seventh.
While the Lions scored multiple runs in four different innings, Coulson believed it was the four-run first that was most important.
“I thought that was big,” Coulson said. “It seems like every game so far this season we have been having a slow start to the game. It felt good to get ahead and get ahead early.”
The big early lead was more than enough for a couple of C-L’s younger pitchers –sophomore Tommy Smith and freshman Logan Lutz.
Smith, who threw a five-inning perfect game at home against North Clarion last Thursday, came back with another strong outing against the Wolves Monday. He went four scoreless innings allowing two hits and a walk while striking out four to get the win.
Lutz picked up the save going three innings allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits and a walk while striking out six.
Nick Aaron also had a nice day at the plate for the Lions going 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored, Jake Smith was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored, and two RBIs, Lutz was 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs, and Michael Snyder got in the action with a pinch-hit RBI double.
Zeelan Hargenrader went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for North Clarion with Isaac Gilara going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Josh Daum 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, and a run scored.
Aidan Hartle took the loss going five innings allowing nine runs, six earned, on 10 hits and three walks while striking out nine. Tristan Sliker pitched two innings allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out two.
“I think we are playing pretty good,” Coulson said. “We just have to keep it going, though, keep working at it.”
The Lions were 7-4 going into Wednesday’s at Clarion. Friday, the Lions’ scheduled visit to St. Marys was canceled. Saturday, the Lions host Karns City and Monday visit Cranberry.
In last week’s games:
THURSDAY, May 5
C-L 12, North Clarion 0
At the C-L Sports Complex, the Lions got a five-inning perfect game from Tommy Smith who needed just 69 pitches to get the job done.
Smith, threw 47 strikes, struck out 10 while also doubling, driving in a run and scoring two runs against the visiting Wolves.
The Lions scored in all four of their at-bats, including five runs in the bottom of the fourth that put them up 12-0. Smith then retired the side in the top of the fifth to complete his gem.
Jordan Hesdon had three hits and scored two runs while Kohen Kemmer singled twice and scored two runs. Logan Lutz doubled and scored while Jake Smith singled and drove in a run while scoring.
WEDNESDAY, May 4
Moniteau 4, C-L 3
At Butler’s Pullman Park, Keegan Book’s two-out run-scoring single in the top of the eighth inning broke a 2-2 tie and then Book scored on a passed ball to help Moniteau get past the Lions.
The game, originally scheduled for the C-L Sports Complex, was moved to Butler to better field conditions and the game featuring two pitching aces, the Lions’ Bryson Huwar and the Warriors’ Brandon Carson, didn’t disappoint.
Carson threw six innings and finished with 99 pitches, striking out 11 and walking three while giving up five hits while Huwar also went the maximum on 103 pitches in 6 2/3 innings with three hits and one walk allowed and 12 strikeouts.
Moniteau led 2-0 going into the bottom of the sixth when the Lions scored their first run on Jordan Hesdon’s single that plated Tommy Smith. The Lions had runners on first and second and no outs, but couldn’t score again.
Then in the bottom of the seventh, Jake Smith, Logan Lutz and Tommy Smith singled to load the bases with one out. Warriors reliever Dawson Huwar with a pitch and forced home Jake Smith with the tying run.
Still with the bases loaded and one out and the score tied, the Lions came up empty on a chance to walk off a win when Hesdon lined out into an inning-ending double play to shortstop Brock Matthews.
Moniteau started its game-winning rally in the top of the eighth after two outs and nobody on base when Matthews singled and scored on Book’s double.