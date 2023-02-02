STRATTANVILLE — Finishing off the season sweep of Clarion, the Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team hiked its winning streak to 14 games in Tuesday night’s 50-42 win over Clarion.
While last Friday’s win over Redbank Valley was a KSAC-South/Large matchup, Tuesday’s win over the Bobcats was not and the rest of the Lions’ divisional games start Friday at Keystone after Wednesday’s non-division game at Union.
Then it’s Feb. 7 and 9 at Moniteau (Moniteau moved from Feb. 11) and Karns City to finish the divisional schedule. The Lions are 6-0 and the Gremlins 5-1 and with the top two division finishers securing a KSAC playoff berth, the Lions are pretty much a lock for that considering the rest of the division has at least three losses.
But the win over Clarion — the Bobcats own the top spot in the KSAC North/Small — meant something Tuesday as the Lions continued their winning ways.
“This was a good test for both teams heading toward the playoffs,” Lions head coach Joe Ferguson said. “I was a little concerned about our free throws though we’ve done better lately, going 12 of 15 the other night and 11 of 17 tonight with most of those misses coming in the first half.”
The Lions led 13-8 after one and 25-17 at halftime. The Bobcats outscored the Lions 14-5 in the third for a 31-30 lead heading to fourth before the Lions owned the final eight minutes with a 20-11 edge that included the Lions making 7 of 8 free throws over the final 2:05 to pull away from a 42-40 lead.
Jase Ferguson led the Lions with 16 points, banging home three 3-pointers in the first half. Jordan Hesdon finished with 14 points, converting 7 of 11 from the foul line and grabbing six rebounds. Riley Klingensmith scored nine points while Tommy Smith pulled down seven rebounds. Alex Painter finished with five rebounds four assists.
For Clarion (12-6), Gabe Simko and Dawson Smail each scored 13 points.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 27
C-L 62, Redbank Valley 41
At home against the Bulldogs, the Lions snapped Redbank Valley’s seven-game winning streak with a decisive fourth-quarter run.
The Bulldogs battled from behind the entire game trailing by as many as 14 late in the second quarter. Redbank Valley pulled to within seven at 43-36 by the end of the third quarter. However, C-L responded with a 15-0 run to start the fourth which bumped the lead to 58-36 near the mid-point of the fourth.
“We just wanted to calm the kids down a bit after the third quarter,” said Joe Ferguson. “Offensively we wanted to spread them out a bit and we got some drives to the hoop. Defensively we went to a three-quarter court, and we got some steals and easy layups which helped us extend the lead.”
Jordan Hesdon and Riley Klingensmith combined for 36 of the Lions’ total with 18 points apiece. Jack Callen added 10 points off the bench. Jase Ferguson handed out six assists while swiping three steals. Callen pulled down six rebounds while Ty Rankin added five boards.
For Redbank Valley, Kieran Fricko scored seven points while Aiden Ortz, Braylon Wagner, Mason Clouse, and Matt Kozma each added six points.
“They are a good team which is ranked in the top 10 in the state for double A,” said Redbank Valley head coach Emmanuel Marshall. “We just kept trying to chip away and get the lead down to 10 or so, but we turned the ball over too much and they got four or five easy buckets and once that happened the air pretty much went out of us. I’m proud of our guys though for hanging with them for three and a half quarters. We were a man down due to injury so we had to make some adjustments and we did the best we could.”
C-L led 16-10 by the end of the first quarter, then built its lead to 14 at 29-15 with 47 seconds remaining in the half before Kozma knocked down a 3-pointer as the halftime buzzer sounded to close the lead to 11 at 29-18 by halftime.
Redbank Valley continued to chip away in the third after trailing by 12 at 41-29 with 1:44 to play the Bulldogs closed to within seven with a 7-2 run to close the quarter down 43-36.
Hesdon and Klingensmith combined to score all 15 points in the fourth quarter C-L run with Klingensmith scoring nine including a three-pointer at the end of the run. Hesdon added six points during the stretch. The Lions outscored the Bulldogs 19-5 for the quarter to set the final score.
“This was a good test for us,” said Ferguson. “Our guys were able to do a nice job of recovering when they did make that run at us in the third quarter.”