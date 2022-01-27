OIL CITY — One day after losing a non-league game at home against Ridgway, the Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team routed Venango Catholic, 77-39, Tuesday night.
The Lions (7-7) evened their record again after losing in double-overtime to Clarion last Friday, rolling up a 38-20 lead by halftime, then getting into the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock in the second half with a 39-19 advantage.
Eleven Lions scored points, with four reaching double figures. Alex Painter and Ryan Hummell each scored 14 points while Jase Ferguson and Rylie Klingensmith finished with 12 and 11 points respectively.
Hummell added seven rebounds and seven assists. Ferguson finished with six rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Colin Liederbach led Venango Catholic with 14 points.
The Lions host Forest Area Thursday and visit Bradford Saturday before hosting Moniteau next Wednesday.
Monday’s home game with Ridgway was postponed with no makeup announced.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 21
Clarion 65,
C-L 56, 2 OT
At home against the Bobcats, the Lions’ four-game winning streak came to an end in a double-overtime classic.
In the second OT, the Bobcats outscored the Lions 9-0 to secure the win. Four Christian Simko free throws, a big Devon Lauer 3-pointer and a basket by Dawson Smail lifted the Bobcats to the win.
C-L had the ball at the end of the first OT with the score tied and ran it down nearly 1:20 before calling a timeout with 9.4 seconds left. But the Lions turned the ball over without a shot with 2.7 seconds left to force a second OT.
It was the Lions who rallied from a six-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter took a 52-51 lead on a Bryson Huwar basket with 1:47 left.
The Lions’ Jase Ferguson went to the line with the same score and 16.4 seconds left, but missed the front end of a one-and-one. Simko got the rebound and wound up getting fouled on the other end with a chance to win the game with 10.5 seconds left.
Simko hit the first shot but misfired on the second, leading to the first of two overtimes.
Rylie Klingensmith led the Lions with 16 points while Huwar, Tommy Smith and Ferguson scored 12, 11 and 10 points apiece.
Simko led all scorers with 25 points.
WED., Jan. 19
C-L 83, Union 69
At Rimersburg, the visiting Lions outscored the host Knights 41-31 in the second half to notch a 14-point win in a high scoring game.
Ryan Hummell paced the Lions with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Four other Lions reached double figures with Rylie Klingensmith finishing with 16 points, Jase Ferguson with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals, Jordan Hesdon with 13 points and Tommy Smith with 11.
The Lions led 42-38 at halftime, then outscored the Knights 23-18 in the third quarter for a 65-56 lead. From there, C-L won the fourth, 18-13.
Caden Rainey led the Knights with 20 points. Payton Johnston, Skyler Roxbury and Zander Laughlin scored 17, 11 and 10 points apiece.