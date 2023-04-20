STRATTANVILLE — Cold and wet weather pushed the Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team's game at home against Cranberry from Tuesday to Wednesday.
The 4-3 Lions visit Karns City in Butler Thursday before home games with DuBois Central Catholic and Keystone Monday and Tuesday.
Last week, the Lions split their home games, winning a 6-5 walk-off against Moniteau on Friday after an 11-4 loss to Clarion last Wednesday.
Against the Warriors, Jordan Hesdon went 4-for-4 with three extra-base hits, but his biggest hit of the game came on a single in the bottom of the ninth inning that eluded the Moniteau left fielder, allowing Logan Lutz who walked leading off the inning to come all the way around to score the winning run.
Hesdon ripped a pair of doubles and a triple in the game while driving in two runs. Tommy Smith added two hits while scoring three runs. Nick Aaron, Kohen Kemmer, and Jack Craig each added one hit with Aaron driving in a pair of runs and Kemmer driving in one run.
"The story of our season has been not getting that big hit when we need it," said C-L head coach Bill Smith. "We had chances in those last three innings with a runner at third and finally Jordy came through as he's done all season for us."
C-L (4-3 overall) committed seven errors for the game, but the Lions defense came up big with throwing two runners out at third base in crucial moments for double plays.
Brock Matthews and Dawson Cook each had three hits to lead Moniteau. Cook hit a double while Matthews hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the seventh inning.
In the bottom of the seventh Tommy Smith reached base on an error, he stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a double by Hesdon who was left stranded at third base to send the game to the extra innings.
Tommy Smith singled and Hesdon doubled in the first with both scoring on a single by Aaron for a 2-0 lead. Aaron then scored on a single by Kemmer for a 3-1 lead.
Hesdon hit an RBI triple to drive in Smith who had singled in the fifth inning for a Lions 4-3 lead.
Kohen Kemmer worked the first 6 2/3 innings allowing five runs, four earned on 10 hits. He didn't allow a walk while striking out three. Nick Aaron worked the final 2 1/3 innings not allowing a run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout to pick up his first varsity win on the mound.
"It was Nick's first time pitching in high school," said Smith. "We worked him in practice last night and he just came in and did a really good job and threw strikes which is want you want a pitcher to do. Not to take anything away from what Kohen did on the mound either. It was his first time throwing 100 pitches in a game and I know he was getting tired but he deserved a chance to try and finish the game out."
In last week's other game:
WEDNESDAY, April 12
Clarion 11, C-L 4
Also at the C-L Sports Complex, Clarion drew 10 walks off of three different pitchers while also pounding out 14 hits.
Dawson Smail paced Clarion with three hits while Derek Smail, Matt Alston, Tanner Miller, and Devon Lauer each added two hits. Derek Smail hit a two-run double while Miller also added a two-run double. Dawson Smail and Noah Harrison each scored three runs.
Clarion scored four runs in each of the first two innings with Alston drawing a bases loaded walk, Lauer hitting a two-run single, and Daunte Girvin adding a run scoring single in the first.
In the second Smail and Miller each hit their two-run doubles.
C-L answered with two runs in the bottom of the first as Nick Aaron hit an RBI single while another run scored on an error.
Alston hit an RBI single in the third while Hayden Weber hit an RBI ground out in the fourth for a 10-2 lead.
The Lions added their final two runs in the bottom of the fourth as Aiden Coulson hit an RBI single while another run scored on a wild pitch.
Clarion scored their final run in the sixth inning with Derek Smail hitting an RBI single.
"We made some mistakes that let us down," said C-L head coach Bill Smith. "Tommy didn't have his best stuff but you still have to play good defense when your top pitcher is on the mound. We had some chances on offense but as has been the story all season is we've been having trouble getting that clutch hit at times."
Jordan Hesdon paced C-L with two hits, including a triple. Logan Lutz, Aaron, Kohen Kemmer, Jake Smith, and Coulson each added one hit.
Tommy Smith suffered the loss allowing eight runs, six earned on four hits. He walked five batters. Lutz pitched four innings allowing three earned runs on seven hits. He walked four and struck out seven. Kemmer worked a scoreless seventh allowing one hit and one walk.