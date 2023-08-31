DuBOIS — Both Brookville Lumberjacks teams dropped games at Treasure Lake last Saturday in the Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League.
The varsity lost 40-6 as their lone score came on Owen Weaver’s fumble recovery return after he stripped a Treasure Lake player of the ball after he had caused a fumble at the end of Landon Smith’s 63-yard reception.
In the junior varsity contest, the Lumberjacks lost a 44-32 shootout. Walker Lindermuth threw four touchdown passes covering 20 and 65 yards to Emmitt Kriner, 20 yards to Jaxson McKinney and 38 yards to Holt Emery. Lindermuth also ran for a 37-yard run while Noah Knisely ran for two conversions.
Both teams, now 1-1, visit DuBois this Saturday with a pee wee division kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. with JV and varsity games to follow.