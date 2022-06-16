I saw it coming, way back at the beginning of the season.
Why? Because I’m a baseball geek.
For some reason, the all-time overall records of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves came into direct focus of my often perusal of baseball-reference.com., the finest web site ever created.
The Pirates were just a few games in the “standings” ahead of the mighty Braves, the defending World Series champions. It was a slam-dunk possibility that they’d pass the Buccos some time in the first few months of the season.
So after both teams had played over 21,000 games, it happened Sunday at the newish Truist Park. And amazingly, the teams were actually playing each other.
The Braves: 10,853 wins, 10,784 losses and 154 ties (games in which stats were counted but not finished. In years before lights, this happened often).
The Pirates: 10,649 wins, 10,580 losses and 140 ties.
That’s a Pirates winning percentage of .50161 to the Braves’ .50158.
So let’s go over that again. Over 21,000 games both teams, separated by that thin of a winning percentage difference and after 140-plus years of baseball, they’re playing each other with nearly identical records.
And of course the Braves swept the four-game series against the Pirates, then won again Monday at Washington while the Pirates lost again at St. Louis. So that’ll be it probably for awhile. Perhaps a nearby slump combined with a short Pirates surge switches the all-time standings again, but the trend will continue to spread that margin, especially in this year’s setting.
After starting the season with a sluggish 23-27 record through the first 50 games, the World Champs got hot and took a 12-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game with the Nationals.
The Pirates’ rebuild continues and we’re gradually seeing more of the future turning up on the big league roster. Perhaps O’Neil Cruz will be back in a Pirates uniform soon and we’ll get another peek at the future. I say it’s promising, but they aren’t in the same neighborhood as a very talented Braves team. I still think the Dodgers have the best team, but the Braves will certainly have something to say about it.
The Braves’ franchise origin dates back to their days in Boston as they debuted actually as the Red Stockings in 1876. Then it was the Beaneaters from 1883 to 1906. They were called the Doves, Rustlers and Bees or Braves while still in Boston until leaving for Milwaukee after the 1952 season.
The Braves then moved again after 13 seasons, landing for good in Atlanta in 1966.
They were an also-ran for the most part until 1991 and then they ripped the hearts out of Pirates fans, me included, in a worst-to-first (in 1990 they lost 97 games) run that ousted the Buccos. They did it again in 1992 when Francisco Cabrera’s game-winning single in Game 7, scored ex-Bucco Sid Bream.
Here’s the amazing part to me, perhaps the most impressive stretch in sports history. Starting in 1991, the Braves went to the playoffs in 20 of the next 30 years and won one World Series. Just one, in 1995 against the Cleveland Indians who are World Series title-less since 1948, by the way.
That stretch ended with last year’s six-game World Series win over the Houston Astros.
I dwell on the Braves/Pirates thing because really those teams are on the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to my baseball fan-hood of course.
Here’s the other side: The Pirates since Sid Bream slide safely home in 1992 have had just four winning seasons, including a three-year playoff run from 2013-15.
Overall record since 1993:
Braves 2,561-2,027 vs. the Pirates at 2,062-2,520.
So in the past 30 seasons including this year, the Braves have picked up 496 games in the all-time standings. It all came to a head on Sunday and the trend will continue in the foreseeable future.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.