Glance to your right and you’ll get a pictorial look at what happened in the Jeffersonian Democrat coverage-land in 2021.
It was a special year, no question.
The top part of summarizes a one-of-a-kind run to PIAA Class 3A Championship game by the Brookville Raiders basketball team. Led by all-state guard Jace Miner (top left), the Raiders reached Hersheypark Arena to play Loyalsock and lost 75-53.
Along the way, the Raiders beat WPIAL champion Ellwood City 62-60 on the WPIAL champion’s home court thanks to a last-second steal by Miner, who had a dunk early in that game (also top left) with the team celebrating the win below that.
The Ellwood City win landed the Raiders in the state semifinal at home against Bishop Guilfoyle — COVID-19 restrictions led the Raiders to host the D6 powerhouse on their own court — and they won that game, 46-44, as Hunter Geer (top right) hit a jumper to break the tie in the final seconds.
While the Raiders finished second, Raiders senior heavyweight wrestler Nathan Taylor won the PIAA Class 2A state title (middle center), and kept the team’s string of heavyweight titles — Colby Whitehill’s back-to-back golds prior to Taylor — going at three straight seasons. He’s now toiling at Lehigh University.
On the middle right is Brookville’s Owen Reinsel, who won his third D9 title and secured a second straight fourth-place medal at states. He’s also headed to Lehigh next fall as he tries to add to his high school resume this season.
Above Reinsel are a couple of collegiate track and field pictures featuring former Brookville standouts, Grove City College’s Seth Ray and the duo of Duquesne’s Ian Thrush and Slippery Rock’s Bryan Dworek. Ray won the Field MVP Award at last spring’s Presidents Athletic Conference Championships.
Below Taylor’s pictures is a team shot of the Brookville wrestlers who won their eighth straight dual meet district title. To the right of the wrestlers are Brookville track and field athletes Morgan Monnoyer and Kyle MacBeth who were MVPs at last spring’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships.
Below them is the Raiders’ 4x100-meter relay that finished eighth at states — Jack Krug, Miner, Geer and MacBeth. Krug was eighth in the 200 dash to claim the Raiders’ second state medal at Shippensburg University in a one-day meet format due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
The bottom left-hand corner has a Clarion-Limestone theme as the Lions won the KSAC baseball championship in the bottom left. Brooke Kessler, above the baseballers, won the D9 title in the long jump, then won the team’s first state medal in 21 years with an eighth at Shippensburg.
Above Kessler is all-state softball player Kendall Dunn, who helped the Lady Lions to a state playoff berth after a second-place finish in D9 Class 1A. To her right is Hayden Callen, who finished his basketball career at C-L with 1,613 points.
Also for C-L above the baseballers in the bottom left is the trio of cross country state qualifiers in Logan Lutz, Morgan McNaughton and Ty Rankin. McNaughton claimed a state medal with her 22nd-place finish in the Class 1A race.
Brookville Lady Raiders basketball head coach Mark Powell, in his team’s final game last year, broke a tie with his mentor and longtime coach Jon Benton as the all-time winningest coach in program history with 237 wins. The team posed with him after a season-ending win over Eisenhower.
Also pictured between Dunn, Callen and the Lady Raiders is Brookville youngster Samantha Neil, a standout golfer and downhill skier.
In the bottom right corner, it’s Miner again throwing a pitch for the Raiders during baseball season. Miner is currently pitching at NCAA Division I Wichita State. Below him as Brookville Grays shortstop Joey Lopez throwing to first to complete a double play. To the right of Lopez is junior little leaguers Kolton Griffin and Landen Marrara converging on catching a popup during an all-star game against DuBois.
Above that is the Brookville brother-sister combo of Calvin and Erika Doolittle, who both qualified for states in cross country. Calvin is also pictured in the group of state swimming qualifiers to the right with Ella and Emma Fiscus, Sadie Shofestall and Madeline Golier, and Patrick Young.
The Brookville Raiders football pictures have Brayden Kunselman, to the left of the swimmers, and Noah Peterson above the swimmers.
Pictures included in the collage were taken by me, Mike Maslar, Melissa Thrush and Chris Wechtenhiser.
The annual project continues to be one of my favorite chores. Enjoy.
