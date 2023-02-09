From a notebook filled with some pretty big days/nights at the Brookville Area High School gymnasium the past week or so …
So it’s back to the PIAA Dual Championships for the Brookville Raiders starting Thursday against Burrell.
The Bucs fell to the Raiders at the Ultimate Duals, 31-25, back on Jan. 21.
It’ll be the 13th meeting between the Raiders and the longtime WPIAL power that fell in this year’s WPIAL final to Burgettstown last week. The only other Bucs losses came at the Ultimate Duals against the Raiders, Fort LeBoeuf and Chestnut Ridge.
The Raiders lead the all-time series 8-4, but the only time they’ve meet in the PIAA postseason came in the 2018 Duals when, after the Raiders beat the Bucs 39-23 at the Ultimate Duals, the Bucs returned the favor with a 29-27 win in their second-round consolation matchup.
The latest papowerwrestling.com rankings, the Raiders are No. 5 behind No. 1 Faith Christian, No. 2 Notre Dame-Green Pond, No. 3 Saucon Valley and No. 4 Burgettstown.
The Raiders square off against the Bucs at the Giant Center at 4 p.m. and the winner gets the Berks Catholic/Canton winner in Friday’s quarterfinals starting at noon. The loser drops into the consolation bracket and faces the loser of that matchup as well at 9 a.m. Berks Catholic, the District 3 champion, is ranked No. 8 while Canton is No. 14.
The quarterfinal winner out of that section would get the team out of the bottom of that part of the bracket where the top two teams in the state appear headed for a quarterfinal showdown. Faith Christian opens with D10 champion Reynolds on Thursday.
Quarterfinal losers on Friday wrestle at 4 p.m. in the second round of consolations, needing to win to get to Saturday’s action
On the upper side of the bracket is No. 3 Saucon Valley, No. 4 Burgettstown, No. 7 Chestnut Ridge and No. 12 Fort LeBoeuf.
Friday’s semifinals are set for 7 p.m. with Saturday’s two rounds of consolations are scheduled for 9 and 11 a.m. The final and consolation final run simultaneously at 1 p.m.
ON THE HARDCOURT — So the Raiders will head to Bradford looking to seal up an outright title for the District 9 League on Friday.
Easy? Historically, that’s hardly the case.
The Raiders’ known record at Bradford all-time is 11-45 with the last three trips to McKean County being victories and 6 of the last 10.
“It’s never an easy win at Bradford,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “We don’t have many wins up there and they’re not going to turn over and just let us win it. They’re going to have a purpose. I expect a battle and the last time we played them here, they played pretty good for a spell and had a bad quarter.”
The Raiders beat the Owls at home, 49-28, back on Jan. 13. They led 20-10 at halftime before outscoring them 26-9 in the third quarter.
The Owls fell to 6-13 after Tuesday’s 58-39 loss at DuBois.
After Friday’s trip to Bradford, the only known game for the Raiders is a non-league game Tuesday at home against Tyrone. The Raiders’ game against Vision Academy, originally scheduled for next Wednesday at the beginning of the season, was canceled.
It appears that the Raiders will play Moniteau for the D9 Class 3A title Feb. 21 or 22 at a neutral site — no other D9 team got in the playoffs last year — with the winner advancing to a sub-regional semifinal setup that could include the Pittsburgh City League (District 8) champion against the D9 champion with the winner getting the District 5 champion.
It’s not known if District 8 will send a representative. Perry and Westinghouse both have losing records. Whomever plays in the sub-regional final gets a state berth. The first round of the PIAA playoffs is Saturday, March 11. The sub-regional champion meets the WPIAL third-place team while the runner-up gets the fifth-place team.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or on Facebook.