BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lumberjacks won two of their three ABC Youth Football League games at home last Saturday against East Brady.
The Seniors improved to 5-3 with a come-from-behind 26-24 win, the Juniors evened their record at 4-4 with a 58-8 rout and the Bantams dropped to 1-7 with a 20-14 loss.
With the Lumberjacks getting their bye in the final week of the regular season this Saturday, the Seniors and Juniors will wait to see how their fate falls in the playoff race. The postseason takes the top six teams starting in two weeks.
In the Senior win, Parker Kalgren’s touchdown and two-point conversion put the Lumberjacks up for good as they scored all 26 points in the second half after trailing 24-0 at intermission. Kalgren scored another touchdown while Chase Nimmo and Gabe Hannah also scored TDs.
The Juniors got three touchdowns from Landon Smith, two from Owen Weaver and one each from Reegan Painter, Connor Lewis and Cole Mitchell.
The Bantams got touchdowns from Jaxson McKinney on a 1-yard run with Gunner Mitchell scoring the two-point conversion and also scoring a TD on a 43-yard run.