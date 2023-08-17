BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lumberjacks begin the Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League Saturday at Punxsutawney with a pee wee division kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. with the older divisions to follow.
The Lumberjacks have a combined 53 players on the three team rosters — pee wees (13), juniors (12) and seniors (28). The head coaches are Glenn Wykoff for the pee wees, Nate Phillips for the junior varsity and Chris Rhodes for the varsity.
The seven-week season runs through Sept. 30 with three weeks of playoffs running through the championship date of Oct. 21 in Johnsonburg.
Last year in the teams’ first season in the CPYFL, the varsity finished 2-6 while the junior varsity wound up 1-7.
ROSTER
Midget: Brayden Lockwood-Raybuck, Mark Shankle, Hunter Young, Enzo Castellan, Conner Wykoff, Wyatt Graham, Chase Coleman, Justin Mercer, Kohen DeSanto, Antonio Battaglia, Joseph DeLarme, Aiden Rafferty, Matthew Nupp.
Juniors: Bentley Myers, Gunner Mitchell, Emmett Kriner, Caleb Moore, Walker Lindermuth, Holt Emery, Noah Kniseley, Jaxson McKinney, Elliott Schrecengost, Jenna Holliday, Kayden Jett, Tayla Miller.
Seniors: Gabriel Reiber, Harbor Hegburg, Brant McKillop, Kabe Kaltenbach, Liam Bullers, Landon Smith, Owen Weaver, Mason Porter, Chance Lindemuth, Logan Roseman, Reegan Painter, Landen Coleman, Kenny Lucas Easton Rhodes, Chase Hetrick, Gabriel Shick, Landon Ankeny, Colbyn Doty, Connor Lewis, Aiden Rockwell, Cole Mitchell, Derek Reed, Ethan Lauer, Jonathan Woods, Noah Boyer, Tristan Dunlap, Taylor Niper, Cooper Kiehl.
SCHEDULE
August
19-at Punxsutawney, 2:30 p.m.
26-at Treasure Lake, noon
September
2-at DuBois, 9:30 a.m.
9-Reynoldsville, 9:30 a.m.
16-at Brockway, 4:30 p.m.
23-St. Marys, 2:30 p.m.
30-Johnsonburg, 2:30 p.m.
Playoffs: First round, Oct. 7, at DuBois; Second round, Oct. 14, at St. Marys; Championship, Oct. 21, Johnsonburg
Start times are kickoff starts for midget division with juniors and seniors to follow.