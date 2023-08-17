Brookville, PA (15825)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.