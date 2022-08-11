BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lumberjacks are changing leagues.
Since establishing itself in the late 1990s, the Lumberjacks youth football program has been part of the ABC Youth Football League that consists of teams mostly west of Brookville and as far as Grove City and Slippery Rock.
However, the Lumberjacks leadership felt it was time to change and now it’s part of the eight-team Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League.
The seven-week season gets started Aug. 20 when the Lumberjacks visit St. Marys.
Travel was the biggest factor in making the switch.
“The biggest selling point to us was the amount of travel and when we made this decision back in February and March with the way the price of gas was going, who knew what it would be in August,” said Lumberjacks president Kenny Lindermuth.
The league also has teams in Treasure Lake, Reynoldsville, Brockway, former ABC League team Punxsutawney and Johnsonburg, which would be the furthest trip to make.
The ABC League currently has Redbank Valley, A-C Valley, Union, Clarion-Limestone, East Brady, Grove City, Karns City, Moniteau, Saxonburg and Slippery Rock.
The CPYFL as a shorter schedule, one week shorter than past ABC League seasons with seven games. Then it’s a three-week playoff schedule with the top seven teams advancing.
It’s a similar setup in age divisions with varsity (11-12-year-old), junior varsity (9-10) and pee wee (7-8). Playoffs are conducted in the two oldest divisions and it’s a developmental, 30-minute running clock scrimmage-type approach in the pee wees.
There’s a slight difference in player weight rules. For example, the varsity division has an overall limit of 180 pounds with the skill position weight limit at 135 pounds. The previous league only had an overall weight limit.
All of those changes, especially the travel and season length, are things that Lindermuth felt was necessary to keep the program growing.
“We thought all of these changes could help keep kids in the program,” Lindermuth said. “We actually did a terrible job advertising those changes and our numbers right now are really good. It’s the right decision for us.”
Lindermuth said that numbers are up this year with 59 kids — 22 varsity, 24 junior varsity and 13 pee wee — on the preseason roster. That’s about 20 more than last year.
“It’ll be fun to get things started, to play towns that we play during the high school season,” Lindermuth said. “It’ll be an adjustment for us to learn what the other teams do and it’ll be an adjustment for them against us. There will be a learning curve.”
20-at St. Marys, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
27-at Treasure Lake, noon, 2 and 4 p.m.
3-at Reynoldsville, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
10-Punxsutawney, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
17-Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
24-at Brockway, 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
1-DuBois, 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
Listed are the pee wee, JV and varsity starts respectively.