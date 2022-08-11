Lumberjacks-Mitchell vs. Siar
Brookville Lumberjacks’ Blake Siar (78) tackles teammate Cole Mitchell (59) during drills on Tuesday at the high school campus. The Lumberjacks open the season in a new league Aug. 20 at St. Marys.

 Photo by Rich Rhoades

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lumberjacks are changing leagues.

Since establishing itself in the late 1990s, the Lumberjacks youth football program has been part of the ABC Youth Football League that consists of teams mostly west of Brookville and as far as Grove City and Slippery Rock.

