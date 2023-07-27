BROOKVILLE — Some 20 minutes into Sunday’s Federation League semifinal playoff opener at McKinley Field, the Rossiter Miners and Brookville Grays were tied at 2-2 with both teams combining for seven hits after just one inning.
It took over four more hours for either team to score a run and it was the Miners who pulled out the marathon 3-2 win in 18 innings that took 4 hours and 20 minutes to complete on a hot day that saw many fans leave well before the conclusion.
Isaac London’s bad-hop single off the glove of Joey Lopez scored Owen Wood, who ran through third-base coach Ruben Taylor’s stop sign and got to the plate in a cloud of dust as he slid by Grays catcher Jamison Rhoades who couldn’t come up with Lopez’s short-hop throw to the plate.
“Owen is one of our best runners and I guess that’s what you do, you put pressure on the defense,” shrugged Taylor with a smile.
“I just tried to gather the ball and get a good throw home, but kind of skipped it in,” said the Grays’ Lopez. “It happens.”
The Miners had to close out the Grays in the bottom of the 18th and Anthony Maseto, in his second inning of relief, retired the side with the game ending on the only double play of the afternoon when Brady Caylor’s line drive was snared by Maseto who flipped to Travis Keister at first base to catch Zayn Hargenrader off the bag.
“We were just laughing here about if someone bet on this game to go 18 innings and to go under six runs, that’s pretty incredible,” Taylor said. “The pitching was incredible on both sides, the defense was phenomenal on both sides. It was just one of those games.”
Or nearly three regulation seven-inning games. To note:
— Rossiter’s three pitchers, all of them left-handed, Daren Byers, Travis Keister and Maseto, combined to throw 285 pitches. The Grays had five pitchers — Hunter Geer, Kane McCall, Caylor, Drew Beichner and Cole Slaugenhoup — throw 252 pitches.
— So that’s 537 pitches called by home plate umpire Mike Skraba. Both teams’ catchers, Rhoades for the Grays and Addison Neal for the Miners, played all 18 innings behind the dish.
— The Grays’ Hunter Geer and Dawson Smail both singled to start the bottom of the first and came around to score. The Grays had 75 batters appear at the plate after that and didn’t score. They stranded 20 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the ninth and 13th innings.
— The Miners’ London and Byers scored their teams’ first two runs three batters into the top of the first and the Miners had the next 68 batters go to the plate before the next batter scored. Wood reached on a fielders’ choice groundout for the second out of the top of the 18th. Neal, hitless in his first seven at-bats of the game, singled for the second time to set up London’s grounder to Lopez at second.
— The Miners stranded 19 runners on base. In the top of the ninth, Keister was thrown out trying to score on London’s two-out single to left on a Zayn Hargenrader to third baseman Nathan Bonfardine relay to Rhoades at the plate. The Miners had Keister again standing at third after a leadoff single and two wild pitches with no outs in the top of the 11th, but came up empty as the Grays’ Caylor retired three straight batters to keep the score tied. In the 16th with runners on first and second with two outs, London lined a shot right at Smail at shortstop for the final out. London made a fantastic diving catch of a Rhoades line drive to shortstop leading off the 15th inning. The Grays stranded two runners that inning.
Speaking of Keister, the Mahaffey native who pitched this spring as a freshman at Westmoreland County Community College, he earned the unofficial player of the game honors for his eight innings of relief of starter Byers who went the first eight innings.
Keister wound up giving up two hits while striking out eight and walking nine on a whopping 155 pitches. His fastball was the pitch that the Grays couldn’t deal with when it came to scratching out any runs from the ninth through the 17th inning.
“Just throw strikes, that was my aim,” said Keister, who hadn’t thrown that many pitches in any outing before. “I wasn’t throwing anything special. My off-speed wasn’t working great, nothing special, just throwing strikes.”
And he wasn’t coming out.
“I was going to throw whatever I was going to throw to help the team,” Keister said. “That was a blast. High-energy, a little tension between the teams at some point, a lot of fun. It was one of those games that was a blast and had times where it was tiring. Overall, it was a special game for sure.”
Byers went the first eight innings, giving up eight hits and two walks while striking out five in what was a 108-pitch outing.
“Travis told us before the game he was going to be relief today and Daren said he had all seven so he didn’t have to worry about it,” Taylor said. “Daren through eight, as it turned out. Travis was dealing from the start and from there it was hey, “You got one more?’ and he would say he had two more. I was telling him his pitch count and he said he had two more. He velocity was there. He phenomenal today and for him to 155, that’s incredible, and he was efficient which helped us win that game.”
Maseto, who was slated to be Tuesday’s starter, closed out the game with two scoreless innings.
“It was really, do whatever we can to win this one and worry about everything else later,” Taylor said.
The Grays’ Hunter Geer went the first six innings and allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out six. Kane McCall went the next four innings of scoreless relief as did Brady Caylor with Drew Beichner pitching two innings prior to Slaugenhoup replacing him in the 17th with a runner on first base and no outs. He wound up taking the loss.
The other runs, by the way, started the day off with a bang. The Miners score twice in the first when London and Byers hit back-to-back singles with London scoring from first on Byers’ single thanks to a throwing error. With two outs, Taylor blasted a double into the left-center field gap to bring home Byers. It was the only extra-base hit of the game.
Then in the bottom of the first, Geer and Smail singled, Geer scoring on Smail’s single to right that went under the glove of a hard-charging right-fielder Alex Shumaker. Smail went to third and scored on Zayn Hargenrader’s sacrifice fly.
From there, the Raiders were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
— The final tally on hitting saw the Miners go 14-for-66 as Keister and London singled three times. Byers, Neal and Taylor each had two hits. The Grays were 11-for-58 with Geer singling three times and Tanner LaBenne singling twice.
The top four batters for both teams had nine plate appearances.
“We were talking about it during the game and this is the longest any of us have every played in a game, which is pretty cool,” said Lopez, who was one of a few players involved with the Grays’ 5-4 14-inning game in the 2019 semifinals against DuBois on their way to a league title. Lopez had the game-winning single and Nathan Bonfardine hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 11th to extend the game that was scoreless after 10 innings.
“Potentially we made Fed League history, but I don’t know,” Lopez continued. “It was a hard-fought game and we gave it everything we had and Rossiter got it done. That’s a really good team over there and we’re going to regroup for Tuesday and battle.”