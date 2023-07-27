By the time this column hits the news stand, the opening game of the Federation League Series between the Brookville Grays and Rossiter Miners will be just one of the four games played in their best-of-five matchup.
But Sunday’s opener was a doozy, 18 innings, over four hours in a hot sun. Not that the players would agree, but it was a good thing that the humidity wasn’t that high. But the sun was hot and more than one fan left the contest not long after the game went into extra innings.
Longest Grays game ever? Hard to confirm that and I’ve looked at as many old Grays box scores as anyone. Grays manager Bob McCullough says it’s the longest one he’s been a part of so who will disagree with him?
I’m not even sure how old the Federation League really is. The Grays joined the league in 1984, but I know the league goes further back.
I did try to do some research “on the fly” on newspapers.com. It’s a hard search to put into the search engine, but I did find a reference of a 21-inning game, but it didn’t involve the Federation League nor the Grays. It was a game between Conifer and Ramsaytown “way back when” Brookville American columnist Dan Balmer wrote in August of 1945.
It has to be the longest game I’ve covered, probably beating the 2019 Grays playoff game in 2019 under the lights at McKinley Field against DuBois. In that one, the score was 0-0 until the Rockets scored three runs in the top of the 11th. The Grays tied it with three in the bottom on Nathan Bonfardine’s three-run homer and they went on to win in 14 innings.
In that one, I got to the game late for some reason I cannot remember, but was there for the last several innings.
I almost saw an 18-inning game in person at PNC Park in 2006.
In that one, on May 27, the Pirates and Houston Astros were tied at 6-6 after nine innings and went scoreless until both traded runs in the 17th. Then in the 18th, Jason Bay scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Jose Bautista to end the game in a time of 5 hours, 49 minutes.
My traveling party, however, was halfway home in Kittanning when Bay scored the winning run. That would’ve been roughly 1 a.m. when the game ended, so I’m not regretting that one all too much.
Credit the Miners and Grays for going that long in what really was a well-played game considering the circumstances.
NEW BASKETBALL RULE — The PIAA recently went along with the National Federation of High Schools’ adoption of the new free throw rules and how many fouls get a team into the bonus.
The big change to note is saying good-bye to the one-and-one bonus free throw. Instead, team foul counts will start over in each quarter. Once a team gets to five fouls in a quarter, all non-shooting fouls beyond that are two automatic free throws.
That’s what the women’s college game uses now and honestly, I’m not sure that’s all that big of a problem for me. However, you are erasing a one-and-one rule that goes back to the 1950s, so one is playing with plenty of tradition here.
I’m just not sold on the reasoning for doing it. Studies apparently show that the injury rate on rebounding was high enough to dictate this change. I’m not sure if I recall all that many injuries occurring on free throw rebounding. And I’ve seen a few games in my days of officiating, coaching and covering.
WHO’S GETTING DEALT — The Pirates will trade more than zero players at the trade deadline. One won’t be Andrew McCutchen.
Let’s go with Rich Hill and maybe Carlos Santana? I don’t think David Bednar will get dealt. Did you hear his bobblehead plays Renegade?
MAD MONEY — The skyrocketing player salaries in the NBA is mind-boggling. Boston just re-inked Jaylen Brown to a five-year deal worth over $300 million. Good luck not getting scrutinized in Boston Mr. Brown.
But the money apparently is there. So in an article published by The Athletic recently, NBA salary cap numbers over the years show a huge increase In 2014-15, the team cap — I think 13 players would make up the roster that must fit this number before penalty — was around $63 million. The upcoming season has a team salary cap of $136 million. Hey, the players and owners share the pot and it’s big so ... yeah.
Kobe Bryant made a league-high $25 million in 2015-16, which rated at 37.3 percent of the team’s salary cap. This upcoming season, Brown’s new deal gets him at 44.1 percent of the cap. Steph Curry’s $51.59 million has him at 37.9 percent.
Of course, that’s just nutso numbers any way you look at it.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.