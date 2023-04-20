DuBOIS — Down 7-2 in the sixth inning, the Brookville Raiders baseball team seized the momentum with a six-run rally to grab what turned out to be a short-lived one-run lead.
Answering the Raiders with three runs in the bottom of the sixth were the defending Class 1A state champion DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals, who held on for a 10-8 win at chilly Stern Field Tuesday afternoon.
The two were initially supposed to play a doubleheader, but cold weather changed the schedule. Instead, it’ll be the Raiders heading back to Stern Wednesday for a rematch.
After that, the 1-6 Raiders’ busy schedule continues with a trip to Brockway Thursday before hosting Clearfield Friday. Next Monday and Wednesday, they travel to Keystone and Bradford.
The Raiders pounded out six hits in the frame, with a Ladd Blake 2-out, 2-run single that one-hopped the fence in left field giving Brookville that lead.
Brookville then turned to ace Carson Weaver in the bottom of the sixth, but he couldn’t hold the Cardinals at bay as they pushed three runs across to regain the lead at 10-8 in what turned into a runfest late in the game.
Andrew Green worked a walk for DCC to open the bottom of the sixth, then Matt Pyne did the same before Weaver struck out Aiden Snowberger. Carter Hickman then hit a pitch the other way to right that Shaffer made a nice diving catch on.
Just when it looked like Brookville might sneak out of the inning unscathed after that play, Brayden Fox delivered a clutch 2-out single to center to plate Green to tie the game.
Kaden Brezenski then drew a walk to extend the inning before Weaver hit Blake Pisarcik to force in the go-ahead run. Cartar Kosko followed with a walk to plate another to make it a 10-8 game before Weaver finally getting out of the inning.
Weaver gave up three earned runs on one hit and four walks. Free passes plagued the Raiders in the matchup as four pitchers combined to walk 14 Cardinals and hit two others.
Brookville tried to answer in the seventh and got an infield single from Pierson Ruhlman, who was 3-for-3 on the day. That spelled the end for Hickman, who came on in relief in the sixth and tossed an inning in his first pitching action since April 3.
The Cardinals turned to lefty Aiden Snowberger at that point, and he made quick work of the Raiders with a groundout and two strikeouts to earn the save and secure DCC’s fourth win in a row following an 0-2 start the season.
The Raiders and Cardinals were tied at 2-2 going into the bottom of the fifth before Central erupted for five runs.
Shaffer, a first-year senior, was making his second-ever appearance on the mound. He went four innings, giving up five runs, three unearned, with five walks and two strikeouts. He kept his team in the game and left three batters into the bottom of the fifth in the Cardinals’ continued their six-run rally off Raiders relievers Carter Kessler and Pierson Ruhlman.
Kessler came on in relief but struggled to find the strike zone as he walked five of the seven batters he faced. Hickman, Pisarcik and Kosko all forced in runs with walks, while Fox had a sac fly to help DCC take a 7-2 lead before Ruhlman finally got the Raiders out of the inning with a strikeout.
But the Raiders rallied in the top of the sixth with six runs. Shaffer’s infield single and a forceout grounder by Kessler forced home runs before a walk to Carson Weaver and groundout by Bryce Weaver pushed home another run before Blake’s single put the Raiders up a run to set up the final two at-bats.
“Shaffer gave us a really good start, and we struggled after him,” said Raiders head coach Chad Weaver. “We brought in strike throwers thinking with it being as cold as it was and playing decent defense ... let’s just get it across the plate. And, we didn’t accomplish that.
“A couple bunts early we didn’t field real well led to some big innings, and that’s kind of been the story for us all year. The baseball gods don’t let us off the hook for any mistakes. We pay dearly for everything we do, and rightfully so. And, tonight was no different.
‘The kids always battle though, but we’re just coming up one play, one hit — one whatever it is. We’re right on the cusp and just haven’t been able to come through (to get wins).”
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, April 14
North Clarion 6,
Brookville 3
At Frills Corners, scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, North Clarion broke a 2/2 tie and dealt the visiting Raiders a 6-3 loss.
Ethan Carll doubled in two runs with one out and Drake Irwin singled in two runs with two outs to put the Wolves (2-6) up 6-2.
The Raiders scored a run in the seventh to set the final when Sergio Sotillo scored on a Ladd Blake groundout.
North Clarion starter and winning pitcher Aiden Hartle struck out 11 and gave up five hits while not walking a batter in 6 2/3 innings before hitting the maximum pitch limit, finishing at 107. Wade Peters got the final out for the save.
Both teams scored twice in the second inning. Pierson Ruhlman singled in a run as did Carter Kessler on an infield single.
Ladd Blake, Pierson Ruhlman, Sam Krug and Kai Kaltenbach threw for the Raiders (1-5) with Ruhlman taking the loss.
WED., April 12
Raiders, Beavers
suspended
At McKinley Field last week, the game never ended thanks to a one-in-a-million two-run homer by DuBois’ Kaden Clark that clipped a power line and knocked down 50 feet of the line beyond the left-field fence.
The power surge knocked out power on the scoreboard and that was enough to suspend the game with the Beavers leading a wild 15-14 affair with no outs in the top of the sixth.
Fans weren’t able to leave the facility until Penelec moved the lines off the road leading out of the complex around 8 p.m. It’s likely to be finished in DuBois when the Raiders visit the Beavers May 8.
Despite the power surge, no damage appeared to be sustained to the scoreboard or the Little League complex in general.
The Raiders trailed 13-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning before scoring eight runs, then they grabbed a 14-13 lead with two more in the bottom of the fifth. The teams combined for 14 errors in a wild and contentious affair between teams.
DuBois grabbed the lead in the top of the first when Trey Wingard singled and hustled around to third when the ball got past the right fielder. He scored a batter later when Tyler Chamberlin reached on another error.
Brookville countered with two runs in the bottom of the first on three hits and an error.
Sergio Sotillo and Carson Weaver each singled with one out, then Sotillo scored on a two-out double by Riley Smith. Kai Kaltenbach then reached on an error that brought home Weaver to make it 2-1 Raiders.
The score stayed that way into the third, when the Beavers exploded for eight runs on five hits and three errors.
Noah Farrell jump-started that rally with a 2-run double and scored on a single by Jordan Ell. Aughenbaugh and Tycen Roy added RBI singles in the inning before Clark ripped a 2-run triple to center. Clark in turn scored on another error to put the Beavers up 9-2.
Brookville got two of those runs back in the bottom of second.
Kaltenbach played one of those runs with a double, then came home on an error to cut the DuBois lead to 9-4.
The Beavers came right back with a 4-spot in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 13-4.
Tyler Chamberlin led off the frame with a double and scored on a single by Farrell. Ell followed with a double before Gavin Kaschalk singled home both runners. Kaschalk later raced home on a wild pitch to make it 13-4 before Brookville finally got out of the inning.
It appeared DuBois head to potential mercy-rule win, but that proved to be anything but the case as the Raiders put together a huge 8-run rally in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 13-12 game.
Weaver opened the frame with a single and scored when Bryce Weaver tripled to center. After a walk, Kai Kaltenbach and pinch-hitter Ladd Blake smacked back-to-back RBI singles to pull the Raiders within 13-7.
DuBois reliever Kaschalk then struck out two batters in a row, but the Beavers couldn’t get out of the inning. Carter Kessler followed with a single to load the bases before a walk by Sergio Sortillo forced in another run.
An error brought in yet another run before a 2-run single Bryce Weaver capped the inning to make it one-run game at 13-12.
Brookville then grabbed the lead with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a hit and two more DuBois errors.
Blake, who singled with one out, scored on a groundout by Landen Marrara, who later stole home for the go-ahead run as a part of a double steal that saw Kessler tagged out between first and second to end the inning.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.