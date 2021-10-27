Bill Mazeroski was right there, so close.
It was likely the spring of 1990, leaving Grove City College campus after my junior year. Mazeroski was there to pick up his son David, a year behind me and resident of the same dormitory, Hopeman Hall.
He was a long a Pirates hero by then. He delivered the home run to end what’s the greatest game in baseball history — my opinion, of course — breaking up a 9-9 tie in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7 of the 1960 World Series against the New York Yankees.
Maz was a defensive wizard, a double-play master and that was impressive enough. But that home run was his calling card.
As close as I was to Mazeroski at that moment, I couldn’t walk a few more steps and say hello. I’m not an autograph guy. It wasn’t a big deal to me as I was on my way to a sports writing career, although at that point I had no idea where.
Recently, I was reminded by one of my GCC buddies that Maz would’ve been about the same age then as we are now. He turned 85 in September.
The next time I saw him with a far less chance of saying hello was the summer of 2001 when I was part of a four-man contingent of friends who went to Cooperstown to watch Maz’s Hall of Fame induction. By that point, I had written a column or two calling for his induction and thanks to the Veterans Committee, it took my advice, I’m sure, and decided to enshrine one of baseball’s greatest defensive players who hit one of the most famous home runs in the sport’s greatest game.
The speech was amazing, and very short despite his claim that he had 12 pages at the outset on a very hot day that followed a very long speech by Dave Winfield.
Nervously, he exclaimed, “That’s not me.”
He was right.
“Defense belongs in the Hall of Fame,” he started. “Defense deserves as much credit as pitching and hitting and I’m proud and honored to be going into the Hall of Fame on the defensive side and my defensive abilities.”
He paused, and he started to break down.
“I feel special,” he tried to continue.
“I’d like to thank the Veterans Committee for this great, great honor, the greatest in baseball … I thought when the Pirates retired my number, that would be the greatest thing that happened to me,” he managed to add, then acknowledged he wasn’t going to make it.
The crowd got louder, chants of “Defense, defense, defense,” rang out from a few. He broke down some more, someone brought him a bottle of water. The cheers continued and he collected himself enough to say, “You can kiss these 12 pages down the drain.” And then he thanked everyone again.
More cheers, more emotion and as he sat back at his seat on a stage loaded with Hall of Famers, he was congratulated and patted on the back by the nearby Famers Frank Robinson, Tom Seaver, Dave Winfield and Rod Carew.
The youtube.com clip of this is 3 minutes and 28 second long. There was a lot there in that whiff of a moment. I was there. I guess it felt longer since we wilted in the sun for quite some time waiting for his speech.
Flash forward to about 10 years after that when thanks to an amazing decision by then-Pirates part owner Bing Crosby to film the final game and put it away for safe keeping before it eventually got re-discovered in his old wine cellar, we were all able to watch the final game of the 1960 World Series.
A group of friends gathered in my basement and we watched the game in its entirety. It was breathtaking how the game was brought to life, right there in black and white. All of the famous key moments, on film.
The biggest takeaway, besides the obvious, was how one back then could corkscrew himself into the ground and still be able to check his swing before the umpire would call a strike. Watch Hal Smith’s at-bat. In today’s rules, Smith would’ve struck out on a failed check swing in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs … before his momentous home run that only set the stage even more in the ninth, the Yankees’ comeback and the game’s final moment on Maz’s blast over the 406-foot sign in left-center field at Forbes Field in the bottom of the ninth to win the game by a 10-9 final.
Forbes Field no longer exists, getting swallowed up by the University of Pittsburgh campus eventually after the Pirates moved out of the old ball yard finally in June of 1970. Part of the fence, or brick wall, still stands and that’s where I found myself on Oct. 13, the 61st anniversary of Game 7. One cannot imagine the presence of a ballpark standing even where the remaining outfield wall stands.
Because it fell on the right day with beautiful weather, it was time to make the journey to where they annually celebrate the anniversary of the game. The Game 7 Gang, a small group of Pirates fans, puts on a smallish ceremony that replays the game’s original radio broadcast.
“The Pirates will be battling Bill Virdon, center field, Dick Groat, playing shortstop and batting two, Bob Skinner back in the lineup and playing left field, Rocky Nelson bats four and plays first base, batting five in right field Roberto Clemente, number six Burgess the catcher, batting seventh Don Hoak at third, the number eight hitter is Mazeroski the second baseman and the pitcher Vernon Law.”
It was hard not to smile widely as the back drop of this radio presentation was the piece of outfield wall that started from the long-gone right field grandstand to straight-away center and then a little into what was deep left-center field. Before crossing the street to where I’d say up to 400 people eventually showed up was a plaque in the sidewalk marking exactly where Maz’s homer went over that 406 sign.
Memorabilia was available, but not too dominating of the scene, but it definitely added to the feel of what we were doing. We were listening to the past glories of our favorite baseball franchise.
Of course, we knew what was going to happen. If we forgot, we would look it up. Rocky Nelson hit a home run as the Pirates built a 4-0 lead after two innings. The Yankees’ four-run sixth gave them a 5-4 lead. The big Pirates’ five-run eighth that regained the lead at 9-7. The Yankees tying it in the ninth at 9-9 and then, the defensive stalwart, the guy who couldn’t overcome the emotion to finish his Hall of Fame speech, the one I was too chicken to talk to on a college campus where he’d likely be as approachable as any time I could think of, did his famous thing.
We stood waiting for the moment. We knew it was close. People started to stir.
“Ralph Terry of course will be on the mound facing Mazeroski,” radio announcer Chuck Thompson said, setting the stage for what he didn’t know yet was coming.
“Ball one, too high to Mazeroski … The Yankees have tied the game in the top of the ninth inning. … When we mentioned awhile ago this one in typical fashion was going right to the wire, little did we know. … Art Ditmar throws (Thompson screwed up the pitcher. It was Terry) … Here’s a swing and there’s a high fly ball going deep to left field … back to the wall goes Berra … it is over the fence ….”
The crowd at the remaining wall cheered loudly with some high-fives exchanged and it was over. Maz won it all again.
Maybe that’s why, some 31 years ago, I couldn’t bring myself to saying hello to Maz. I went to school with his son, for heaven’s sake. Maybe the moment was too big for me.
Maz’s planned speech was too much for him in 2001, too emotional for a humble, reserved, prideful man, to continue.
Thank God that at-bat some 61 years ago was not too big for a player going in on “the defensive side” of the Hall of Fame.
And only baseball can provide a moment so captivating for someone that was minus-9 years old when it occurred.
Only baseball.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.