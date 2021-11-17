Clarion-Limestone put eight athletes on the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s All-Conference teams in volleyball, cross country and golf last week.
Heading the list is PIAA state medalist and senior Morgan McNaughton who earned the KSAC girls’ MVP in cross country. McNaughton won the title at the KSAC championships and then finished 22nd at the PIAA Class 1A Championships on Nov. 6 in Hershey.
She was one of seven C-L cross country athletes — four girls and three boys — as Clara Coulson, Jessica McCracken and Olivia Radaker were second-team selections for the Lady Lions. For the Lions, state qualifier Logan Lutz was a first-team pick with fellow state qualifier getting a second-team nod along with Jack Craig.
Two Lady Lions volleyball players earned all-conference nods as Kendall Dunn was named to the first team and Ruby Smith a second-teamer.
In golf, two Lions were recognized with Nick Aaron on the second team and Brady Fowkes on the third team.
Other KSAC MVPs were Korrin Burns in volleyball, Matt Woolcock of Cranberry in boys’ cross country and Kam Kerle in golf.
The complete all-conference list is below:
VOLLEYBALL
MVP: Korrin Burns, Clarion
FIRST TEAM: Leah Exley, Keystone; Meah Ielase, A-C Valley; Maria Anderson, Cranberry; Kendall Dunn, C-L; Alivia Huffman, Redbank Valley; Jozee Weaver, Keystone.
SECOND TEAM: Jordan Best, Clarion; Ayanna Ferringer, Cranberry; Ruby Smith, C-L; Aryana Girvan, Clarion; Dominika Logue, Union; Caylen Rearick, Redbank Valley.
THIRD TEAM: Ashley Fox, Karns City; Noel Anthony, Clarion; Sydney Bell, Keystone; Emily Aites, North Clarion; Lexi Ruckdeschel, A-C Valley; Amya Green, North Clarion.
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS
MVP: Matthew Woolcock, Cranberry
FIRST TEAM: Kaine McFarland, North Clarion; Christian Miller, Cranberry; Logan Lutz, C-L; Aiden Thomas, North Clarion; Colin Zerbe, Cranberry; Benjamin Seybert, Cranberry; Sylas Fox, Cranberry.
SECOND TEAM: Avery Keenan, Cranberry; Jack Craig, C-L; Ty Rankin, C-L; Dane Wenner, Cranberry; Noel Bunyak, Cranberry; Griffin Booher, Karns City; Payton Johnston, ACV/Union.
GIRLS
MVP: Morgan McNaughton, C-L
FIRST TEAM: Hannah Burgoon, Moniteau; Brynn Siegel, North Clarion; Karleigh Shaffer, Cranberry; Jordan Montgomery, Cranberry; Bella Scott, Clarion; Kelsey Hanna, Cranberry; Jordyn Hendrickson, North Clarion; Kayla Hannah, Cranberry.
SECOND TEAM: Clara Coulson, C-L; Katie Bauer, North Clarion; Jessica McCracken, C-L; Abbey Jewart, Moniteau; Jenna Zendron, Moniteau; Drew Whitcomb, ACV/Union; Olivia Radaker, C-L.
GOLF
MVP: Kam Kerle, Clarion
FIRST TEAM: Jacob Felsing, Moniteau; Devon Lauer, Clarion; McKayla Kerle, Clarion; Dane Wenner, Cranberry; Owen Kriebel, Clarion.
SECOND TEAM: Avery Kline, Clarion; Nick Aaron, C-L; Lucas Mitrosky, Clarion; Ethan Carll, Forest Area; Dawson Wallace, Moniteau; Colin Liederbach, Venango Catholic.
THIRD TEAM: Cayden Baker, Cranberry; Keyon Custer, Forest Area; Zeelan Hargenrader, Forest Area; Preston Forest, Cranberry; Brady Fowkes, C-L.