ST. MARYS — The annual District 9 Football League’s media day drew players and coaches from the 22 member schools to St. Marys Area High School Tuesday morning.
The coaches poll tabbed the top-three predicted finishers in each region:
Region 1: Central Clarion, Karns City and Punxsutawney. Other teams in region are Bradford, Brookville, St. Marys, DuBois and Moniteau.
Region 2: Brockway, Port Allegany and Redbank Valley. Other teams in region are Union/A-C Valley, Keystone, Kane, Ridgway and Smethport.
Region 3: Coudersport, Cameron County and tie for third with Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic. Other teams in region: Bucktail and Sheffield.
Next week is heat acclimatization workouts as PIAA mandates before full-contact practices begin on Aug. 14 with the first and only scrimmages set for Aug. 19. The opening week of the regular season is Aug. 25.
Both Brookville and Central Clarion had contingents at the media event. The Raiders with head Gabe Bowley took Charlie Krug, Logan Loy, Danny Drake, Jack Knapp and Jacob Clinger while the Wildcats and head coach Dave Eggleton had assistants Mike Hindman and Dave Louder along with players Brady Quinn, Hayden Hindman, Dawson Smail and Tommy Smith.
Here are some selected quotes from each team from Tuesday:
BROOKVILLE (6-6 last year)
Bowley on transitioning into his first year as head coach: “It’s been an interesting transition, not so much of the coaching aspect of it, But more of the administrative side of things. That has been the biggest difference. The coaching staff has stayed pretty much the same, coach (Nick) Nosker is going to be my offensive coordinator. Coach (Bill) Morrison is going to be my defensive coordinator and my players know those coaches as well. So that transition has been flawless in that sense, but it’s been fun. It’s been interesting to be the head guy to take a different perspective of the football program, but I’m excited to see where the football season goes with the guys we have.
Krug on the team around him after returning to field following a season cut short due to a knee injury: “I’m super-confident with the team we have just because I think we have a lot of weapons no one really knows about. We have a young team and we can showcase a lot. I’ve been around these guys basically my whole life and I just keep building my confidence with them and it keeps boosting the morale.”
Knapp on being one of the leading tacklers on defense last year: “It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed having a strong defense to play on so I could make plays. I definitely need to work on run-stopping first and then moving into the pass coverage. Stopping teams up front is going to be the key, I think, to winning the season on defense at least.”
Drake on having Krug back at QB: “It’s nice because I know I can trust Charlie and trust him to make good throws and catch my snaps, even if they’re bad. He has just more experience being the quarterback than last year. Noah (Peterson) was mainly a wide receiver moving to a new position. Charlie is back, he’s been there awhile and knows what’s he’s doing back there.”
Loy on blocking techniques with new line coach Kyle Smith: “I like his pass-blocking technique. It’s a lot easier to block compared to our normal set last year.”
Clinger on blocking preferences: “It’s probably easier to block for a guy like Jackson (Zimmerman last year), but it’s going to be fun blocking for Charlie.”
CENTRAL CLARION (10-2 last year)
Eggleton on being tabbed the Region 1 favorite: “I think coming of a district title and the season we had last year, you can take that two ways. You can be satisfied with it and you can kind of rest on that or you can drive yourself to get better. And we really saw a group of guys this offseason that wanted to get better. So it’s exciting. It’s the same thing we did last year when we weren’t in the top three, so obviously that means nothing. I’m more worried about the standings at the end of the season.”
Hindman on switching roles on offense: “Last year, I was more like a fullback, so I wasn’t on the line but this year with Tommy (Smith) moving out to wide receiver, I’ll be at tight end with my hand on the ground, so I’m just trying to help our running backs and create bigger holes for them whenever we double team or anything like that.”
Smail on working as a receiver and with quarterback Jase Ferguson: “We have all the confidence in Jase. He always finds the open guy and even if nobody’s open, he’ll put it in the spot where the receiver he throws it to will be able to catch it. I had quite a bit of targets and made a lot of players last year on offense to complement Ashton (Rex). I’m looking forward to making plays.”
Quinn on doing what’s needed on offense: “I’m an everything guy … whatever coach tells me, I’m just there to help out the team and hopefully it works. If I get the ball, that’s great and I’m going to do what I can with it.”
Smith on being part of a deep group of play-makers: “It’s exciting to think about. There’s so much talent and athleticism it’s hard to believe actually. They’re all really good athletes.”