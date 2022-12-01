RIMERSBURG — Josh Meeker never really left, but he’s back on the varsity sideline for the Union Damsels basketball team for the first time in 11 seasons.
Meeker’s first stint was a remarkable 10-season run from 2002-03 through 2011-12 that saw his teams go 207-51 with three District 9 titles, three Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference crowns and one trip to the PIAA semifinals in 2005-06 where the Damsels finished 29-2.
That’s a pretty high standard over a long period, but his second tenure will start out with modest goals from a program that’s battling low numbers on a very young roster with little varsity experience returning from a 15-9 season.
Earlier this week, the program halted its junior varsity schedule for the time being with a 13-girl roster that includes three seniors, four juniors and six sophomores, but a couple injuries have whittled the effective number to lead to the decision to hold off on JV games.
Meeker, who coached in the junior high ranks for most of his varsity layoff with the boys and girls, is taking the big picture approach with a roster that just needs to build experience.
“When (Athletic Director) Scott Kindel asked me about the varsity job, I debated a little bit and it wasn’t that I didn’t want to do varsity, but it was that I enjoy teaching at the junior high level and it’s not always about the wins and losses,” Meeker said. “It’s about teaching them how to play and I enjoyed that, plus my daughter came up to seventh grade this year.”
Kindel convinced Meeker and he’s going back to work as a varsity coach.
“Right now, it’s just getting the program back to what I’m used to seeing,” he said. “I think (former coach) Allyson (Kepple) did a wonderful job and had a good run with those girls who graduated last year. I just want to try to keep that going as far as the success she had. But, we’re trying to be realistic. We lost a lot of scoring from the girls who graduated and a few girls chose not to play this year. So we’re trying to find our identity.”
This year’s roster scored just 75 points last year, meaning over 92 percent of the offense hasn’t returned, so for sure, it’s a rebuilding chore for the Damsels.
Senior Hailey Theuret (2.1 ppg.) scored most of those returning points as a starting guard. Senior Katie Gezik saw a little varsity action as well. Meeker will also look to juniors Cheyenne Dowling, Gracie Gallagher and Ava Strauser, and senior Grace Kindel. Sophomore Kya Wetzel will start the season with an injury.
So with thin experience and numbers, it’s all about improving over the long haul.
“I’ve tried to meet with each of the girls after each practice and ask them what the team goals are and a lot of the girls aren’t coming out and saying we want to win a bunch of games or win a championship,” Meeker said. “It’s just that we need to come together as a team and improve as the year goes on. I love it. That’s really what we want to shoot for.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Katie Gezik, Grace Kindel, Hailey Theuret.
Juniors: Cheyenne Dowling, Gracie Gallagher, Ava Strauser, Harleigh Strauser.
Sophomores: Rebekah Horner, Cassidy McCullough, Nevaeh Smith, Emerson Stevens, Emma Weaver, Kya Wetzel.
SCHEDULE
December
Meadville Tournament
2-Union City
3-Meadville or Seneca, TBA
5-at Elk Co. Catholic, 6:30 varsity start
9-at Clarion, 6 p.m. varsity start
12-Bradford
14-Forest Area
16-at A-C Valley
19-North Clarion
22-Ridgway
January
4-Moniteau
6-at Keystone
10-C-L
12-at Cranberry
14-Rocky Grove, 10 a.m.
18-Redbank Valley
20-at Karns City
26-Clarion
30-Keystone
February
1-Brockway
3-at Forest Area
9-A-C Valley
14-at North Clarion
JV games begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted