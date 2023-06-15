Jace Miner is a Oklahoma Sooner.
The junior-to-be left-handed pitcher and former Brookville Raiders standout who toiled out of the bullpen the past two springs at Wichita State went into the transfer portal on May 29. Monday, he announced on his Twitter account @jace_miner that he was landing at Oklahoma.
“Thank you to all the coaches that reached out to me during the process,” Miner tweeted. “Blessed and excited to announce that after a long talk with my family, I will be transferring to the University of Oklahoma.”
Miner was named to the American Athletic Conference’s Second Team as a relief pitcher this spring after going 2-0 with a 2.05 earned run average in 24 appearances — that shared the team lead — covering 44 innings with 38 strikeouts, 19 walks and just 22 hits allowed. Opposing hitters batted just .148 off Miner.
He faced OU in three appearances this spring and didn’t allow a run in 5 2/3 innings. The Shockers took two of those three non-conference matchups with the Sooners.
The Sooners were 32-28 overall and 11-13 in the Big 12 this year and advanced to the NCAA Charlottesville Regional where they finished 1-2.
— Another former Brookville Raider, Aaron Park, made his second appearance and first start of the summer season in the Cal Ripken Sr. Collegiate Baseball League with the Metro South County Braves in Sunday night’s 13-0 win over the Southern Maryland Senators.
Park, who finished his junior year at New Jersey Institute of Technology, pitched four innings, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out four in a 59-pitch outing.
The Braves, based in Vienna, Va., took a 2-5 record into Wednesday night’s home game with Bethesda. The league plays a 36-game regular-season schedule through July 17.