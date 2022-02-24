Two former Brookville Raiders began their college baseball seasons in the NCAA Division I ranks this past week.
Wichita State freshman left-handed pitcher Jace Miner and New Jersey Institute of Technology sophomore right-hander Aaron Park are on their teams’ respective pitching staffs coming out of the bullpen.
Miner made his second appearance of the season in Sunday’s 6-2 loss to Oklahoma. Relieving Shockers start Matt Boyer with two outs in the fifth inning, Miner struck out three and walked two in a scoreless 1 1/3 innings.
In last Friday’s 9-6 loss to Louisiana Tech, Miner gave up two hits and two runs in 1/3 of an inning of work in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Shockers (0-4) were scheduled to face Texas State Wednesday night at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field. Friday, the Shockers visit Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, then Pepperdine and Iowa in Corpus Christi Saturday and Sunday.
Park appeared for the first time this season in NJIT’s 8-3 loss to Virginia on Sunday in Boiling Springs, N.C. The fourth of six Highlanders pitchers, Park went a hitless and scoreless 1 2/3 innings with one strikeout.
The Highlanders were 1-2 going into a four-game series at Wake Forest starting Friday in Winston-Salem, N.C.