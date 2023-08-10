ROSSITER — After battling the Brookville Grays for a grueling five-game Federation League semifinal series win, the Rossiter Miners made short work of top-seeded Sykesville and swept the Senators in four games in their best-of-seven finals matchup.
Sunday at Shaffer Field, the Miners trailed 5-0 after the first inning before scoring nine unanswered runs to secure the sweep in a 9-5 win. It’s Rossiter’s first Federation League title since 2017.
Rossiter scored three runs in the second, four in the fourth and two more in the fifth to cap the comeback.
The Miners knocked Senators starter Isaac Knarr out of the game in the fourth inning and Anthony Maseto replaced Miners starter Isaac London in the sixth inning to close out the series.
Maseto earned the Babe Inzana Memorial Award for the finals MVP, batting .533 (8-for-15) in the finals while earning one win on the mound in game two. He hit a two-run homer in the Miners’ game four win at Reynoldsville to take a 3-0 series lead.
Outfielder-pitcher Daren Byers had a strong overall playoff run as he went 3-0 on the mound with 23 2/3 innings of scoreless pitching after giving up two runs to the Grays in their game one marathon won by the Miners, 3-2, in 18 innings back on July 23. Byers hit .333 for the playoffs overall.
“I was a lot of fun,” said Miners manager Ruben Taylor of the Miners’ championship run. “It’s a great achievement. I was a part of the 2017 one (title), and I think Pete (meterko) and (Matt) Gourley were too. For everyone else, they never got to experience it. I just really wanted to win for them and the town. You see how everyone shows up and supports the baseball team. It’s awesome and just a lot of fun to able to win for them.”
The Miners finished the season 14-8 overall while the Senators were 16-6.
Below is a list of Federation League champions since 1992:
2023: Rossiter Miners def. Sykesville Senators, 4-0
2022: Brookville Grays def. DuBois Rockets, 4-2
2021: DuBois Rockets def. Rossiter Miners, 4-1
2020: DuBois Rockets def. Brookville Grays, 4-0
2019-Brookville Grays def. Pulaski Generals, 4-0
2018-DuBois Rockets def. Sykesville Senators, 4-2
2017-Rossiter Miners def. Brookville Grays, 4-1
2016-Sykesville Senators def. DuBois Rockets, 4-0
2015-Sykesville Senators def. Rossiter Miners, 4-1
2014-Sykesville Senators def. DuBois Rockets, 4-0
2013-Sykesville Senators def. Rossiter Miners, 4-0
2012-Sykesville Senators def. Brookville Grays, 4-3
2011-DuBois Rockets def. Rossiter Miners, 4-1
2010-DuBois Rockets def. Rossiter Miners, 4-3
2009-Brookville Grays def. Rossiter Miners, 4-0
2008-Brookville Grays def. St. Marys Hayshakers, 4-2
2007-St. Marys Hayshakers def. Punxsutawney Sandflies, 4-1
2006-Brookville Grays def. DuBois Rockets, 4-0
2005-DuBois Rockets def. Rossiter Miners, 4-1
2004-Brookville Grays def. Rossiter Miners, 4-1
2003-DuBois (Hibbert Heating and Cooling) Rockets def. Brookville Grays, 4-3
2002-DuBois (Hibbert Heating and Cooling) Rockets def. Clearfield Dinger’s, 4-0
2001-Brookville Grays def. Rossiter Miners, 4-3
2000-DuBois Rockets def. Sykesville Senators, 4-0
1999-DuBois Rockets def. Buster’s Brewers, 4-1
1998-Buster’s Brewers def. Rossiter Miners, 4-3
1997-Brookville Grays def. Buster’s Brewers, 4-2
1996-Brookville Grays def. Big Run Brewers, 4-0
1995-Buster’s Brewers def. Brookville Grays, 4-0
1994-DuBois Rockets def. Brookville Grays, 4-2
1993-Rossiter Miners def. Buster’s Brewers
1992-Brookville Grays def. DuBois Rockets, 4-2
Zac Lantz and Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.