BROOKVILLE — Scrapping their way to a 7-8-1 record and a District 9 Class 2A playoff appearance, the Brookville Lady Raiders return the bulk of their roster that lost four regulars to graduation.
It’s Kaitlyn Hill’s fifth season with the Lady Raiders, who will work with another smallish roster of 14 players.
“A lot of our girls can play different positions and we’re very versatile in that way and will only benefit us,” said Hill, whose team drops down to Class 1A this year. “We have some girls with some experience who are excited to come out and are positive about the season. Everyone gets along well.”
Senior Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez and sophomore Autumn Walter, the team’s top two scorers, return and will likely man the striker spots on the Lady Raiders’ setup.
Junior Coryna Thornton might be up front some at striker or back in the midfield where she played mostly last year. Juniors Lauren Castellan and Hannah Lundgren, and senior Grace Park are other returning midfielders with juniors Bentley Hughey and Malaney Wallace also back there as well.
Senior Breanna McKendree returns on the back line defense with senior Phoenix Neiswonger looking for time in those spots as well. Madeline Reitz, a starter as a freshman a year ago, will be in the midfield or defense. Hill looks for contributions from freshmen Hannah Geer and Addison Patton as well.
Junior Kerstyn Davie will be the starting goalkeeper. Hill has been impressed with her first-year goalie thus far. She’s also comfortable with the versatility of her roster.
“I think they’re going to be plugged in to where we need help and the girls will need to learn to play all of the positions and feed off that,” Hill said. “It’ll take us all season to get there, but they know what’s expected of them and they’re ready to go.”
Hill’s coaching staff is made up of Jim Hill, Samantha Kennedy, Markelle Matthews, Mara Baronick and Jillian Taylor.
The season begins Monday at home against St. Marys.
Seniors: Breanna McKendree, Grace Park, Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez, Phoenix Neiswonger.
Juniors: Lauren Castellan, Hannah Lundgren, Bentley Hughey, Coryna Thornton, Malaney Wallace, Kerstyn Davie.
Sophomores: Autumn Walter, Madeline Reitz.
Freshmen: Hannah Geer, Addison Patton.
6-at Elk Co. Catholic, 5 p.m.
13-at Punxsutawney, 5:30 p.m.
20-at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
28-at Curwensville, 6 p.m.
13-Port Allegany, 4:30 p.m.