Brookville’s Nathan Taylor is one of five Lehigh wrestlers headed to nationals this weekend.
Josh Humphreys and graduate student Tate Samuelson won individual EIWA titles to lead the Mountain Hawks, who placed four wrestlers in the finals and qualified five automatically for the NCAA Championships.
Humphreys and EIWA runner-up Michael Beard led the way for the Mountain Hawks earning No. 5 seeds at 157 and 197, respectively, when seeds and brackets were unveiled last week. Lehigh has had at least one All-American in 12 of the last 13 years. The Mountain Hawks will be looking to get back into the top 10 for the first time since 2012 after finishing in the teens six times between 2014-2019.
Sophomore Connor McGonagle earned an at-large berth at 133 as Lehigh’s sixth qualifier, but will be unable to compete due to an injury suffered at the EIWA Tournament.
Four of Lehigh’s five NCAA qualifiers have previous NCAA Tournament experience. Humphreys will wrestle in his third tournament as a four-time qualifier. Sophomore Malyke Hines will compete in his third straight. Samuelson has qualified for his fifth NCAA championships after competing in three tournaments for the University of Wyoming. Beard earned All-America honors for Penn State in 2021 with a seventh place finish. Only heavyweight Nathan Taylor will compete at NCAAs for the first time.
The 92nd NCAA Championships got underway Thursday at noon from BOK Center in Tulsa. The opening round will feature pigtail rounds and preliminaries.
The three-day tournament concludes Saturday with the national finals set for 6 p.m. CT. Information on ESPN’s expansive TV/video streaming coverage is listed below. Every match on every mat will be available on ESPN+ in addition to television coverage of Sessions 1, 3 and 5 on ESPNU and Sessions 2, 4 and 6 on ESPN.
The round of 16 and consolation bouts start at 6 p.m. Friday, it’s the quarterfinals and consolations starting at noon with the semifinal round and continued consolations at 8 p.m.
Saturday, the consolation semifinals followed by medal rounds begin at 11 a.m. and the national finals begin at 7 p.m.
Taylor (16-10), seeded No. 21, opens in the round of 32 against No. 12 seed Colton McKiernan of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — SIUE is a member of the Mid-America Conference that also included Clarion — with the winner getting likely the No. 5 seed Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State in the round of 16.
Taylor dropped a 3-2 decision to Schultz on Jan. 28. He hasn’t wrestled McKiernan.
“It’s one match at a time, honestly, that’s what the coach is telling us, so we watched a little bit of film and I fill pretty good,” Taylor said Monday. “McKiernan is smaller, but is very strong and athletic. I want to keep it rolling. I wrestling pretty well at the EIWAs and I think I have a pretty good chance to get on the podium this year. So it’s just being confident going on the mat knowing to push the guy around and use my size and ability to get the win.”
The top seed is Michigan’s unbeaten Mason Parris, who is on the same side of Taylor’s bracket.
— Clarion Golden Eagles head coach Keith Ferraro of Brookville has three Golden Eagles headed to Tulsa with 184-pounder Will Feldkamp as the 14th seed, Seth Koleno seeded 30th at 141 and unseeded 174-pounder John Worthing, who is the 33rd seed.
Feldkamp opens against 19th seed Josh Nolan of Binghamton, Koleno gets former Reynolds standout and No. 3 seed Cole Matthews of Pittsburgh and Worthing has a preliminary round bout with Appalachian State’s Will Miller with the winner getting Penn State’s top-seeded Carter Starocci.