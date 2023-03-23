STRATTANVILLE — Despite the loss of St. Bonaventure recruit Bryson Huwar among other seniors, first-year Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball head coach Bill Smith feels he has enough holdovers for his Lions to compete this season.
The Lions are coming off a 12-7 season in which the Lions reached the second round of the PIAA state playoffs before losing to Southern Fulton 8-5.
“We have a lot of starters returning from last season,” said Smith. “Tommy Smith, Jordan Hesdon, and Logan Lutz were all selected to the all-conference team. Nick Aaron is solid at first base and Jake Smith has worked extremely hard in the off-season and I feel he’s set himself up to have a great season behind the plate.”
A core of six players return after seeing action in all 19 games last year. Hesdon, a senior, batted .403 with four doubles and 13 runs batted in. The junior Smith hit .453 with four doubles, 15 RBIs and scored a team-leading 24 runs. Aaron, also a junior, hit .421 with 12 RBIs while junior Jake Smith hit .321 with two doubles and seven RBIs. The sophomore Lutz hit .350 with four doubles. Sophomore Kohen Kemmer batted .208 avg. with 10 RBIs.
Junior Jack Craig appeared in 10 games, sophomore Jesse Siwiecki six games, Jayden Siwiecki four games, and Aiden Coulson four games. Siewiecki and Coulson are also sophomores.
Coach Smith knows the loss of Huwar on the pitching mound is a big loss for his team, but he feels he has enough capable arms to take over to fill that void.
“Tommy Smith and Logan Lutz will probably be our main two guys on the mound,” said Smith. “We will also be counting on some quality innings from Kohen Kemmer, Brayden Murray, and Jack Craig to fill in and give us some depth on the mound.”
Smith ranked second on the team with 44 innings pitched last season. He compiled a 6-3 record with a 3.02 earned run average with 53 strikeouts. Lutz pitched 19 1/3 innings with a 2.17 ERA with 21 strikeouts. Kemmer pitched just 3 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run last season.
“I think our biggest strength is that we return a number of starters from our state tournament run last season,” said Smith. “Their experience throughout that should prepare them for this season. I also feel our pitching should be a strong part of our team. Tommy pitched extremely well down the stretch and through the playoff run. Logan picked up some valuable innings as a freshman as he closed out a number of games for us last season. We do need to replace two players in our batting order, but I feel we should be able to put up some runs as well this season.”
The Lions have several new players on the team in junior Braden Murray, sophomores Gideon Martin and Riley Rinker, along with freshmen Thomas Himes, Kullen Buzza, and Logan Emings.
“Our team goals are to be sure we are developing all of our pitchers and players for another playoff run by the end of the regular season,” said Smith. “We are a Class 2A school this season, so we’re excited to see what opportunities that might bring us.”
C-L was scheduled to open their season Tuesday at West Shamokin.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jordan Hesdon
Juniors: Jake Smith, Nick Aaron, Tommy Smith, Jack Craig, Braden Murray
Sophomores: Jayden Siwiecki, Jesse Siwiecki, Aiden Coulson, Gideon Martin, Kohen Kemmer, Riley Rinker, Logan Lutz.
Freshmen: Thomas Himes, Kullen Buzza, Logan Emings.
SCHEDULE
March
21-at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.; 31-A-C Valley/Union.
April
3-Karns City; 4-at North Clarion, 4 p.m.; 6-Forest Area; 10-at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.; 12-Clarion; 14-Moniteau; 17-Johnsonburg; 18-Cranberry; 20-at Karns City, Butler, 5:30 p.m.; 24-DuBois CC; 25-Keystone; 27-at A-C Valley/Union, at Union, 4 p.m.
May
1-Redbank VAlley; 4-at Moniteau, Butler, 3:30 p.m.; 8-at Clarion; 11-at Keystone; 16-at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.; 17-Redbank Valley.
Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted