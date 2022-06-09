District 9 baseball and softball teams turned in strong first-round performances on Monday as three baseball teams joined Clarion-Limestone with wins — D9 champion DuBois Central Catholic in Class 1A, Redbank Valley in Class 2A, Punxsutawney in 3A.
D9 Class 2A champion Johnsonburg lost to Burgettstown, 6-5, at Berwind Park. In the second round on Thursday, the Blue Devils now meet D9 runner-up Redbank Valley in the second game of a D9 tripleheader at Slippery Rock University at around 2:30 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic meets District 10 champion Saegertown in a Class 1A game at noon, followed by the Bulldogs facing the Blue Devils at 2:30 p.m. At around 5 p.m., Punxsutawney faces Franklin in Class 3A.
Also Thursday, the other D9 game involves the Lions facing District 5 champion Southern Fulton at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City starting at 4 p.m.
The Indians (19-5) advanced with a 12-4 win over District 6 runner-up Williamsburg on Monday.
Senior Konner Pittman went 4-for-4 with three doubles, three runs and two runs batted in. Junior Dane Harvey and Ethan Mellott combined to throw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts and five walks.
For the season, junior Trayton Younker (.467, 7 doubles, 4 HRs), Pittman (.425) and sophomore Ethan Powell (.418) are the leading hitters for the Indians. It appears that No. 1 pitcher Holden Stotler, a senior, will be available. He’s 6-0 with a 1.39 ERA over 10 games covering 45 1/3 innings. He’s struck out 42 and walked 21.
The Lions (12-6) are led offensively by sophomore Tommy Smith (.467, 23 runs), seniors Corbin Coulson (.463) and Bryson Huwar (.439, 4 doubles, 3 HRs), and junior Jordan Hesdon (.407).
Smith likely will get the ball on the mound with Huwar unavailable. Smith finished out the Monday win against Union-New Castle, but his pitch count allows him to pitch against the Indians. He’s 6-2 with a 2.33 ERA in 12 games covering 39 innings. He’s struck out 49 and walked 22. After Smith, it’ll likely be freshman lefty Logan Lutz (0-1, 1.91 ERA, 18 1/3 innings).
The Lions/Indians winner lands in Monday’s semifinals against either DCC or Saegertown. If it’s both D9 teams who win, it will not be played at either of DuBois’ turfed fields since they are unavailable next week.
In other matchups:
— DuBois Central Catholic (19-4) advanced with a 15-5 win over Rochester in six innings via the 10-Run Rule. The Cardinals meet D10 champion Saegertown, which advanced with a 9-2 win over Eden Christian.
— Punxsutawney advanced with an 8-2 win over Penns Valley, using a six-run fourth inning to break things open. The Chucks face a Franklin team that edged WPIAL champion South Park in a battle of teams with big Division I college arms. Franklin junior Luke Guth, a Vanderbilt recruit, tossed a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts, in a 3-0 win over South Park which had Kentucky recruit Drew Lafferty striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings. Of course, Guth is not eligible to pitch against the Chucks.
In softball:
— District 9 had four softball teams get through the first round — DuBois Central Catholic in Class 1A, Johnsonburg in 2A, Karns City in 3A and Clearfield in 4A.
DCC beat Greensburg Central Catholic 4-2, Johnsonburg defeated Muncy 3-1, Karns City dumped Harbor Creek 7-2 and Clearfield edged Franklin 4-3. Elk County Catholic was blanked 6-0 by Saegertown in a Class 1A game.
All play Thursday as well. DCC meets WPIAL runner-up West Greene also at Slippery Rock University at 3 p.m. Johnsonburg faces WPIAL champion Neshannock at DuBois’ Heindl Field at 3 p.m. Karns City meets WPIAL champion Avonworth at Mars High School at 1 p.m. while Clearfield plays District 3 champion Hamburg at Central Columbia High School starting at 6 p.m.