CLARION — With a berth in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals at stake, the Brookville Raiders and Neshannock Lancers basketball teams squared off Wednesday night at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Wednesday’s winner advances to Saturday’s game against the winner of Wednesday’s Deer Lakes vs. Loyalsock Township game that was scheduled for Altoona High School.
Coincidentally, the Raiders have a history against all three of the above-mentioned teams. In 2019, the Raiders were knocked out of the first round of the state playoffs by Deer Lakes in a 56-52 overtime thriller.
In 2020, the Raiders won their first state playoff game since 1997 when they met Neshannock also at Clarion University and beat the Lancers, 49-34, in the first round before losing the Lincoln Park in the second round right before COVID stopped the season.
Then in the COVID season of 2020-21, the Raiders ran into the District 4 Loyalsock squad in the state final, losing 75-53.
This year, Loyalsock (13-10) finished third in its district playoff while Deer Lakes (18-8) won the WPIAL title. Deer Lakes and Neshannock haven’t met this year.
Saturday’s round would be scheduled at a neutral site — traveling distance made as equal as possible — at at time to be announced. Saturday’s winner advances to the state semifinals next Tuesday with the championship game Saturday, March 25 at Hershey’s Giant Center scheduled for 2 p.m.