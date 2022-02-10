DuBOIS — Another year and yet another District 9 Class 2A Dual title for the Brookville Raiders wrestling team.
The Raiders’ ninth straight D9 title and 10th in 11 years came in last Saturday’s 40-23 win over Brockway at DuBois Area High School. It’s the now off to the PIAA Championships Thursday against WPIAL third-place Burgettstown at Hershey’s Giant Center.
A Raiders win in their opener would get them District 4 champion Benton or District 1 champion Faith Christian, ranked No. 4 and No. 17, in the quarterfinals Friday at noon.
It’s back to the traditional 20-team bracket at Hershey and it’s been many years of grinding for wins there. Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer loves coaching at the Giant Center, but he certainly knows that his team always needs to take care of business in its own back yard first.
“It’s fun,” said Klepfer of his team’s near-decade of dominance in D9. “I’ve been preaching about taking care of business in your district and get down (to Hershey) and if you have a team of steady guys, anybody can win it. Anyone can certainly go down there and win a trophy, which is a top-four finish. It’s one of those things where you have to go down and put together three or four good dual meets.
“Hopefully, we’re prepared. I feel like we’re pretty healthy and gotten through a lot of sicknesses and everyone feels pretty good, so we’re hoping to get down there and maybe win a coin flip or two and see what happens.”
The Raiders won state dual titles in 1999, then during the current run in 2016. They’ve finished fourth at states three times, 2012 and then 2017 and 2019 during their current streak.
Since the Raiders lost to Redbank Valley in the 2013 Dual finals, they’ve won 90 straight matches against D9 foes on the mat — an ineligible wrestler used in a lopsided win over Brockway at the Ultimate Duals in 2014 their lone blemish.
“There are so many people to talk about, but the one word I’ll use again is ‘fun,’” Klepfer said. “Everybody likes to win, but it was a ton of hard work by a ton of people. It’s a top-notch program from the boosters to the parents to the kids and to the coaching staff. We’re a program and I’m proud of that and I feel like if we can keep that going where everyone is invested from top to bottom, then we can keep things going.”
Otherwise, the Raiders are 108-32 against foes outside of the district — 13 of those losses in the PIAA Dual Tournament and 10 at their own Ultimate Duals. Four losses have come to Reynolds in state championship years while 10 others at the hands of a top-four finisher at states.
SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS were routs as the No. 2-seeded Raiders won the first 10 bouts and built a 50-0 lead before settling for a 55-9 blowout while No. 1-seeded Rovers improved on their one-point win over Port Allegany the first time around with a 40-12 handling of the Gators.
The Rovers were unbeaten going into the weekend — their home date with the Raiders on Jan. 13 was postponed to Feb. 15 — so they got the top seed based on the district’s power rating criteria.
Klepfer wasn’t concerned with the mathematical “slight” on the seeding process and it’s a process that will be reviewed after the season according to tournament chairman Pete Grecco.
“I’m sure to some degree some of the older guys took offense to it because they understand it more than the younger guys, but we didn’t talk about it much,” Klepfer said. “We constantly talk about not caring what the numbers are beside your name, individual or team, because it really just doesn’t matter.”
Against the Tide, the Raiders got a big boost out of the gate from freshman Cole Householder and senior Logan Oakes. Householder, ranked No. 13 in the latest papowerwerestling.com Class AA state rankings, handled returning district champion Jacob Carfley in a 9-3 decision at 120. Oakes then pinned Ryder Kuklinskie, a returning district runner-up, with one second left in the third period with the score tied at 3-3 at 126.
That provided plenty of momentum the rest of the way with Brecken Cieleski’s 13-10 win over Nik Fegert at 145 and Coyha Brown’s 11-3 major over Logan Aughenbaugh at 160 among the most notable.
“We talked quite a bit about setting the tone and being aggressive and attacking legs even if things don’t work out for us in the early matches,” Klepfer said. “We wanted kids to remember that they’re out there to score points and I felt we did a real nice job of that more so in the first match against Curwensville, but again, Brockway has some good kids and made things tougher on us and credit to them. They always come to fight and that’s good for both programs.”
IN THE FINAL, the Raiders took six of the first eight bouts to build a 28-6 lead after East Belfiore’s first-period pin of Reese Stewart at 172 pounds.
Before that, Oakes decisioned Ross 4-1 to start things at 120. The Rovers won at 126 with Parker Pisarchick turning in a solid 8-3 win over Householder. Reinsel, ranked No. 3 at 132, stacked up Palmer for five sets of nearfall points in a 16-2 major decision.
After No. 13 Brayden Kunselman walked off with his second forfeit win of the day at 138, Cieleski won his second decision of the day with a 5-1 win over Dylan Bash at 145. Blake Pisarchick got the Rovers’ second win at 152 with his 7-3 decision of Josh Popson.
Coyha Brown won a forfeit at 160 before Belfiore’s pin put the Raiders with the 28-6 lead with five bouts left.
The Raiders forfeited to Seth Stewart at 189 before securing the win and title with No. 5 Bryce Rafferty’s first-period pin of Garrett Faust at 215 to put the score at 34-12 with three bouts left.
The Rovers got a pin from Thompson against Porter Kahle at heavyweight and a technical fall from Weston Pisarchick at 113 with the Raiders’ getting a forfeit win with Chris Carroll at 106 in between to help set the final score.