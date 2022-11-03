BELLEFONTE — Climbing back to the .500 mark for the second time this season, the Brookville Raiders wrapped up the regular season with a 41-3 rout at Bellefonte last Friday night.
They’ll take a 5-5 mark into this Friday’s District 9 Class 2A semifinal matchup with Karns City at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium starting at 7 p.m.
After starting 0-3 and 1-4, the Raiders turned things around. A bad effort at DuBois and a frustrating loss to Punxsutawney two weeks ago are the only negatives since the team re-set and dealt with an injury to its starting quarterback Charlie Krug.
Eventually, it was a shift to a blend of spread offense and power running, establishing the running game off both sets. Friday against the 1-9 Red Raiders, it was mostly passing as the Raiders were working running back Jackson Zimmerman back into the lineup after he missed the Chucks game.
“I’m pleased where we’re at and we battled back from a 1-4 start and we are 5-5,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “It’s a credit to those guys for not packing it in and giving up.”
The Raiders shook off a couple of sloppy minutes to start the game at Bellefonte’s recently renovated Rodgers Stadium, ironic considering that the next likely home game for the Raiders should be on a turfed complex as well next fall.
“We wanted to come up here and try to establish a little bit of momentum for next week and try to get some guys out as quick as we could and I felt after that first series, I thought we kind of got a little focused and started moving the ball in the right direction,” said Park, whose team outgained Bellefonte, 332-114.
Of that 114, 30 Red Raiders yards came on their first drive to the 25-yard field goal by Logan Proctor. From that point until the last couple plays as time ran out in the game, Bellefonte managed just 46 yards of offense.
Brookville senior quarterback Noah Peterson had a big game as he had a hand in all but two of the Raiders’ touchdowns. Peterson threw TD passes covering 45 and 51 yards to Brayden Kunselman while running for a 28-yard score.
Kunselman added a third touchdown himself when he forced the ball out of Bellefonte’s Logan Williams’ hands and returned the fumble 23 yards to the end zone. Kunselman caught six passes for 116 yards.
Peterson completed 12 of 20 passes for 168 yards with his two touchdowns to go with one interception. He also intercepted two passes on defense, raising his season total to seven and into a share of the team lead with Kunselman, who is one career pickoff from breaking a tie with fellow all-time leader Brad Geer.
“Athletes make plays and they thrive in that situation and he’s doing a great job for us,” Park said. “For somebody who has never played quarterback, he’s done a great job this year.”
Jackson Zimmerman returned to the Raiders’ lineup and rushed for 64 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns while Tony Ceriani ran for 53 yards on 11 carries.
The Raiders led 27-3 by halftime. Zimmerman’s 14-yard TD run and Peterson’s two straight TD hookups with Kunselman on as many offensive plays along with Peterson’s 28-yarder — three Raiders TDs in five offensive plays — put them up by 24 points with 4:16 left in the first half.
Kunselman’s fumble return and Zimmerman’s second TD from 18 yards out set the final in the third quarter.
NOTES: The Raiders played in their first-ever 41-3 win in program history, meaning that score has never happened since the Teddy Roosevelt administration, win or lose actually. … Truman Sharp also had an interception for the Raiders, his third of the season. … The last time the Raiders and Red Raiders faced each other, it was a home-and-home series in 2008 and 2009 with Bellefonte winning both, 33-0 at Bellefonte in 2008 and 40-34 in double overtime in Brookville in 2009. … Zimmerman moved closer to the 1,000-yard mark, raising his season total to 980 despite missing two games.