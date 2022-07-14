HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met last Saturday at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters to hear public comment and take action on several items. A summary of the meeting appears below.
ADDITIONAL FALL TURKEY FIREARMS RESTRICTIONS APPROVED — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners today gave final approval to a measure that simplifies regulations and provides the Game Commission yet another tool to respond to below-goal turkey populations.
In years past, reducing the length of the fall turkey season was the primary method to increase turkey populations. But last year, the Game Commission eliminated the use of centerfire and rimfire rifles in fall turkey season, noting that relatively few hunters used rifles, but rifles were responsible for about one-third of the fall turkey harvest. That provides an additional means to protect turkey populations without reducing season length.
The measure the board adopted today eliminates the use of other single-projectile firearms – muzzleloading rifles and handguns, and slug guns – in the fall turkey season. It’s expected to take effect in about six weeks, after publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The Game Commission will issue a news release soon after the change takes effect.
Eliminating the use of muzzleloading rifles and handguns, and slug guns in fall turkey season would seem to impact less than 1% of hunters. The change makes for simpler regulations. Once it takes effect, only shotguns and archery gear will be lawful for fall turkey hunting.
“Fall turkey season length in a given wildlife management unit often varies from one year to the next because of adjustments intended to meet turkey population goals,” said Commissioner Michael Mitrick, who represents District 6 in southcentral Pennsylvania. “But with this change, one thing is constant: regardless of the season or where you’re hunting turkeys, only shotguns and archery gear are allowed. It can’t get much simpler.”
MEASURE ALLOWS NEW ROAD-KILLED DEER DISPOSAL OPTION — Permitted professionals hired by those wishing to address nuisance-wildlife problems now have the authority to pick up and dispose of road-killed deer.
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners today adopted a measure that allows nuisance wildlife control operators, who already are regulated by the Game Commission, to offer road-killed deer pick-up from roadways and private property.
Previously, the responsibility for picking up and removing deer carcasses from roadways was split between the state Department of Transportation and the Game Commission, which sometimes hires contractors to collect and dispose of deer.
Each year, the Game Commission receives thousands of calls from the public concerning deer carcasses along roadways and on private property. The agency often will assign its wardens to collect and properly dispose of these carcasses as their schedules and work duties permit, which in some cases doesn’t meet residents’ expectations.
Nuisance wildlife control operators will provide the public an additional resource for road-killed deer removal.