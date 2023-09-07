It’s Nathan Smith’s turn.
Following Sunday’s rally from behind that gave the United States Walker Cup team a 14.5-11.5 win over Great Britain & Ireland at St. Andrews, Brookville’s Nathan Smith survived a lengthy trip home as the next captain of the amateur team of U.S. golfers that will host GB&I at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach Sept. 6-7 in 2025.
Smith was named the captain of the 2025 team back in March of 2022. After watching first-hand captain Mike McCoy’s team come up big on the final day — the U.S. trailed 7.5-4.5 heading into Sunday’s final rounds — Smith came away with plenty of experience as preparation begins for the event back stateside in 2025.
“It was fun to be a part of it. You’re kind of shadowing and seeing what goes into it for a captain behind the scenes with speeches, when the lineups are due and making sure the guys are comfortable, stuff like that,” Smith said Tuesday afternoon not long before he heads to this weekend’s United States Mid-Amateur Championship at Sleepy Hollow Country Club and Fenway Golf Club in Scarborough, N.Y. “You learn to communicate with the players how many holes they’re playing, who they’re going to play, just what their kind of setup was. It was fun to watch and learn through the week.”
There are some anniversaries to recognize for Smith, who last played on a Walker Cup team 10 years ago when the U.S. beat GB&I at the National Golf Links on Long Island in 2013. That feels like eons ago for Smith, who knows things are quite the same.
“You need to adapt to players and where golf is now,” Smith said. “You have to know your team. It’s different now than it was then. There’s so much money in the game. These guys are ready to go. Ten years, it’s different. Their teachers are there, college coaches, swing guys, it’s all hands on deck so it’s very different.”
Were any of Smith’s three Walker Cup teams a worthy match for this year’s squad? Smith’s Walker Cup teammates include Justin Thomas in 2013, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay in 2011, and Rickie Fowler and Brian Harman in 2009.
Smith was non-committal. “Great question,” he laughed. “This team was very talented. I was blown away with what they were doing out there last weekend.”
The U.S. went 2-1 when Smith played those three years and its won the last four straight against GB&I. This year’s squad had just one player over the age of 22, so who could be back from this lineup is anyone’s guess in two years. The process evolves, for sure.
“There’s a chance some of those guys might be around,” Smith said. “A few are freshmen and quite a few of them are turning pro.”
For now, it’s building relationships, getting to know Cypress Point where Smith has been twice to this point, including June when he met NBA superstar Stephen Curry. Smith figures that Curry will be around come 2025 to offer support to his Walker Cuppers.
“You want to find people to put in front of the team and talk to them and make the week fun,” Smith said. “You start to get to know those guys and it keeps building. It’ll probably mean more trips to Cypress and get the lay of the land. They showed me where the range will be and the team is staying, the whole thing.”
The Walker Cup has always been at the center of Smith’s universe as a career-long amateur. His initial dream was to play in it and then it was to be the Team USA coach. He’s now checked those boxes.
“It’s exciting. It’s the biggest honor of your life,” Smiths aid. “It’s the whole thing, especially when you’re playing at Cypress Point. It’s just incredible, like you hit the lottery.”
And while the Walker Cup has been the promised land, the United States Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur (players 25 and older) Championship is how Smith made his name. It’s also been 20 years since Smith won the first of a record four Mid-Ams when he grabbed the title as a 25-year-old at Wilmington (Del.) Country Club.
Smith also won in 2009 at Kiawah Island, 2010 at Atlantic Golf Club in New York and 2012 at Conway Farms Golf Club near Chicago. All of the Mid-Am titles earned him an invite the following spring to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Course.
“It’s been 20 years and we’ll see what happens, so that’s special,” the 45-year-old Smith said. “This is my last year of exemption. It could be my last time in the Mid-Am, so you never know with all the duties I have. It’s an honor. This tournament brought me so many memories to me and my family with the Walker Cup and the Masters. It’s the tournament that put me on the map.”
After two rounds of stroke-play qualifying Saturday and Sunday, the field is pared to 64 for the single-elimination match play tournament. Smith tees off Saturday at Sleepy Hollow No. 1 at 1:40 p.m., then Sunday at Fenway at 8:50 a.m.
Match play starts Monday morning with two rounds on Tuesday, the quarterfinals and semifinal rounds on Wednesday with the 36-hole final scheduled for next Thursday.
Follow the tournament on www.usmidam.org.