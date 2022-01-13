It’s a waiting game for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team, thanks to a lot of winning.
Once the Bulldogs’ season ended in the state finals loss to Bishop Guilfoyle, it became evident that the team had eclipsed the two of the three Competition Formula factors.
Enrollment classification.
Success Points.
Success points work this way:
— 1 point for reaching their district championship.
— 2 points for playing in a state quarterfinal.
— 3 points for playing in a state semifinal
— 4 points for playing in a state championship.
If a team has six points over a two-year span, it is under consideration to move up a classification if it has three or more athletic transfers.
The points total was obviously reached. In 2020, the Bulldogs reached the PIAA quarterfinals and this past season, they landed in the state final.
The way that’s counted would have the Bulldogs at 6 points — 2 points from reaching last year’s quarterfinals and 4 points for this year’s final.
From there, the PIAA looks at submitted team rosters and basically looks for new players that come into the program — transfer or not. So a first-year senior, such as Bryson Bain, would be considered a possible “transfer.”
The burden of proof is on the school that the athlete hasn’t transferred into the school district over the past two years. In Redbank Valley’s case, the number of “transfers” as determined by the PIAA was 10. But that’s certainly not the case, according to Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold.
“We were informed (in December) that due to the success points accumulated and the PIAA identifying us as having 10 transfers over the last two years, we were being moved to 2A,” said Redbank Valley coach Blane Gold told D9and10Sports.Com last week. “When we were given the list of the 10 transfers, nine of the 10 transfers have attended our district since their elementary years.
“Mr. (Roddy) Hartle (Athletic Director and principal at Redbank Valley) has submitted our appeal to the PIAA. Included in that appeal was a transcript of each of the nine students who have been enrolled at Redbank Valley since kindergarten.”
So if that all jives with the PIAA, the Bulldogs will once again be Class 1A for at least the next two seasons.
At this point, the other Class 1A teams starting next fall are Elk County Catholic, Smethport, Union/A-C Valley, Keystone, Otto-Eldred, Brockway, Coudersport, Port Allegany and Curwensville.
The upper limit number for Class 1A is 123. The Bulldogs’ number is 106.
Karns City, by the way, a long-time Class 2A or 3A school came in with 124, one above the Class 1A limit.
Class 2A teams: Karns City, Kane, Ridgway, Moniteau, Brookville, Central Clarion, which came in one number below the Class 3A lower limit at 179 with 180 being Class 3A.
Class 3A: Punxsutawney, Clearfield, St. Marys.
Class 4A: DuBois and Bradford.
The numbers posted by schools are applicable males or females specific to the sport in this year’s grades 8 through 11. So from last cycle to the next cycle, the area school numbers are listed below:
Brookville Boys: 164 to 152, Girls: 175 to 142
Redbank Valley Boys: 113 to 106, Girls: 145 to 91
Union Boys: 69 to 53, Girls: 67 to 62
Clarion-Limestone Boys: 97 to 104, Girls: 102 to 84
So it was a cumulative drop of 28 students from the four schools for boys with only C-L gaining numbers. For the girls, it was a much more notable drop of students of 77, or a percentage total of 23 percent.
In other sports of note:
Boys Basketball:
Class 1A — Schools not listed below. Smethport and Curwensville moved down from 2A.
Class 2A — Otto-Eldred, Brockway, Ridgway, Coudersport, C-L, Redbank Valley, Cranberry, Kane (moved down from 3A), Port Allegany, Karns City.
Class 3A — Brookville, Moniteau.
Class 4A — Punxsutawney, Clearfield, St. Marys, Bradford.
Class 5A — DuBois.
Girls Basketball:
Class 1A — Schools not listed below.
Class 2A — C-L, Coudersport (moved up from 1A), Redbank Valley (moved down from 3A), Keystone, Curwensville, Brockway, Moniteau (moved down from 3A), Cranberry.
Class 3A — Kane (moved up from 2A), Karns City, Brookville.
Class 4A — Punxsutawney (moved up from 3A), St. Marys, Clearfield, Bradford.
Class 5A — DuBois.
Wrestling:
Class 3A — Only DuBois and Bradford make up the big class in D9 for the next cycle, ushering in a new era of sorts considering that Clearfield, St. Marys and Punxsutawney will now be Class 2A. The upper limit of Class 2A is 291 and
Baseball:
Class 1A — Schools not listed below. Keystone moved down from 2A.
Class 2A — Clarion-Limestone, Redbank Valley, Cranberry, Kane, Coudersport, Port Allegany, Curwensville, Karns City, Johnsonburg, Moniteau, Brockway (voluntarily moved up from Class 1A).
Class 3A — Brookville (moved up from 2A), Punxsutawney.
Class 4A — St. Marys, Clearfield, Bradford.
Class 5A — DuBois, right at the lower limit number of 329.
Softball:
Class 1A: Schools not listed below. Redbank Valley moved down from 2A.
Class 2A: Coudersport, Keystone, Curwensville, Brockway, Forest Area, Moniteau, Johnsonburg, Cranberry, Kane, Karns City (moved down from 3A), Brookville (moved down from 3A).
Class 3A: Punxsutawney.
Class 4A: St. Marys, Clearfield, Bradford.
Class 5A: DuBois.
Other: Track and field remains a four-team setup in Class 3A (DuBois, St. Marys, Clearfield and Bradford) with all other schools in 2A boys and girls. … All swimming and diving squads are Class 2A with the exception of DuBois girls, or the same setup in the current cycle. … Curwensville and Redbank Valley move down to Class 1A in volleyball while Brookville stays in 2A, and C-L and Union remaining in 1A. … Both Redbank Valley and Brookville soccer teams are Class 1A as is Clarion-Limestone for the boys and Clarion (co-op with C-L) for the girls. The only change from all of that is the Brookville girls dropping down from 2A.
Five D9 programs voluntarily moved up a classification for the next two years — Brockway baseball to Class 2A, Clearfield boys’ soccer to 3A, Keystone volleyball to 2A, Punxsutawney wrestling to 3A and St. Marys girls’ track and field to 3A.
IN OTHER RUMBLINGS … Regional wrestling at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium? Say it ain’t so. Well, not this year, but look for this to happen in alternating years with Sharon High School as early as next year.
District 9 appears to be pushing for it, but the final decision presuming a proposal coming to it lies with the PIAA.
The last time regionals were held in District 9? Well, the Northwest Regional for Class 2A was last held at Tippin in 1996. That was also the final year that District 6 was part of a rather lethal and competitive grouping with D9 and D10 where each weight class had eight wrestlers and the top four finishers qualified for states.
Regionals since 1997 have had Districts 9 and 10 with a few appearances from City League (District 8) wrestlers with Sharon High School being the lone venue.
A regional weekend at Clarion U could force some district basketball playoff games to smaller venues, depending on what weekend it falls.
BASKETBALL OUTLOOK — So let’s size up the D9 basketball picture, first by conference/division:
The KSAC’s divisions are South or Large and then North or Small — In the North/Small, it’s North Clarion, A-C Valley, Clarion, Union, Forest Area and Venango Catholic. For the boys, that should be an interesting race for the top two spots for what’s now a four-team league playoff. Expect North Clarion, Clarion and Union most likely to battle for those two spots. Union beat North Clarion by two last week and lost to Clarion by three in December. Clarion lost to North Clarion by three in December.
In the boys’ South/Large, it’s Redbank Valley, Karns City, C-L, Keystone, Moniteau and Cranberry. This is a likely two-horse race with the Bulldogs and Gremlins. The Bulldogs beat the Gremlins already, 59-39, back on Dec. 21 in Karns City. They’ll meet again Feb. 8 in New Bethlehem. No other team in the division has an overall winning record going into the week.
The KSAC girls’ Small, it’s likely a two-way battle between North Clarion and Union for the top spot with both teams likely getting to the conference playoffs. The Damsels have won seven straight with a four-point win over North Clarion last Thursday.
In the KSAC Large, Redbank Valley holds the top spot in what could be a competitive battle for the top two sports between the Lady Bulldogs, Karns City and C-L.
The D9 League boys will have Brookville, Elk County Catholic and DuBois contest for the title. The Raiders have a win over ECC while ECC has a win over DuBois. In a holiday tournament matchup that didn’t count as a league game, the Raiders beat the Beavers.
In the D9 League girls, the schedule is just getting going but it appears to be a three-way battle between Elk County Catholic, St. Marys and Punxsutawney.
A look ahead at the basketball postseason:
Boys
Class 1A: Five teams advance to states. Let’s go with Elk County Catholic, DuBois Central Catholic, Otto-Eldred and North Clarion, in some order.
Class 2A: Three teams advance. Ridgway, Redbank Valley and Karns City, in some order.
Class 3A: Brookville heavily favored in D9 with Kane and Moniteau the only other teams, but it’s a regional setup with Districts 5, 8 and 9 for two spots in the state bracket. How are they figuring that out? Nobody has figured it out yet. Chestnut Ridge and the Raiders are likely the best two out of that group, in some order.
Class 4A: Clearfield likely the favorite over Punxsutawney in a four-team field with Bradford and St. Marys, but the D9 champ must beat the District 8 (Pittsburgh City League) champion for a state spot.
Class 5A: DuBois is the lone team in this class from D9, so the Beavers must qualify for states by playing for one of two spots in a sub-regional playoff with districts 8 and 10.
Girls
Class 1A: Five teams advance to states. Elk County Catholic, Union, North Clarion, Otto-Eldred and Coudersport, in some order.
Class 2A: Two teams advance: Clarion-Limestone and Brockway, in some order.
Class 3A: One advances. It’ll be Punxsutawney and Redbank Valley for the spot.
Class 4A: D9 champion must qualify for one of two spots for states through a sub-regional with districts 8 and 10. St. Marys is the best of the three from D9 that includes Clearfield and Bradford.
Class 5A: DuBois must qualify through a sub-regional for one of two state spots between districts 6 and 8.